Iran Denounces US Strikes on Venezuela, Urges UNSC to Stop Aggression
Saturday, 03 January 2026 11:21 AM
At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 a.m. local time on Saturday, January 3, 2026, in the capital, Caracas. (Photo by AP)
Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned in the strongest terms the US military attacks on Venezuela as a blatant violation of the Latin American country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling on the UN Security Council to stop the aggression.
In a statement released on Saturday, the ministry denounced the strikes as a clear breach of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and basic rules of international law, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the Charter, which prohibits the use of force.
The statement called the US attacks an obvious example of an “act of aggression” that must be explicitly condemned immediately by the United Nations and by all states concerned with upholding the rule of law, peace, and international security.”
The Iranian Foreign Ministry further said that the US aggression against an independent UN member state represents a flagrant violation of regional and international peace and security, warning that the consequences of the action would affect the entire international system and further expose the UN Charter-based order to erosion and destruction.
The ministry also recalled Venezuela’s inherent right to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to self-determination.
It underscored the legal and moral responsibility of all states and international organizations, especially the United Nations and its Security Council, to immediately halt the unlawful US aggression against Venezuela.
At least seven explosions have rocked Venezuela’s Caracas, while low-flying aircraft have been heard in the city’s sky.
The ministry also stressed the necessity of measures to hold accountable those responsible for the crimes committed during this military intervention.
President Donald Trump has announced on social media that the United States carried out a “large scale military strike” against Venezuela and apprehended its leader, President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform early on Saturday, shortly after loud explosions were reported in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, indicating a significant escalation against the Latin American nation.
Trump said that Maduro’s wife was also captured during the offensive and both were “flown out of the country.”
“This operation was done in conjunction with US Law Enforcement,” Trump added.
The Venezuelan government has yet to issue a statement in response to Trump’s latest claim. Earlier, it was reported that Maduro declared a national state of emergency in response to the attack.
Venezuelan authorities reported that the assaults took place in Caracas on Saturday, in addition to the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira.
The officials further said that Washington orchestrated the attack in a bid to seize Venezuela's oil and mineral assets, pledging that such attempts “will not succeed.”
The US president has consistently issued threats regarding ground strikes against drug cartels operating in the Latin American region, particularly in Venezuela.
During an interview on Thursday, Maduro expressed that Venezuela was willing to engage in negotiations with the US to address drug trafficking.
In the interview, Maduro also stated that the United States is seeking to overthrow his government and seize control of Venezuela's extensive oil reserves by means of prolonged sanctions and a military pressure campaign orchestrated by Washington.
