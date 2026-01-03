US Launches Military Strikes Against Venezuela; President Maduro and Cilia Flores Kidnapped
January 3, 2026
The Venezuelan government has accused Washington of launching strikes on the country after explosions rang out in the early morning of January 3, 2026. Photo: AFP via Getty Images.
In the early hours of Saturday, January 3, blackouts, aircraft noise, and heavy explosions were heard throughout Caracas and in several other regions of Venezuela. In a statement released around 3 a.m., the Venezuelan government confirmed that the US government launched military strikes in Caracas, La Guaira, and Aragua state. After several hours of uncertainty and following US announcements, the kidnapping of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores was confirmed.
The Venezuelan statement, besides confirming the US military aggression, also informed the public that Venezuela is prepared to repel any further attacks. However, no anti-aircraft artillery was seen during the US military strikes over Caracas.
In the communique, the government also announced that President Maduro signed a state of foreign commotion emergency decree. The government had previously stated it would implement this decree immediately should the US government act on its military threats. This measure will allow Venezuela to respond more efficiently to both internal and external aggression.
US imperialism and the struggle for oil
Since last August, US imperialism has been threatening military attacks against Venezuela under the excuse of a new “war on drugs.” However, recent statements show that the main reasons behind these threats—along with an unprecedented US military deployment of more than 18,000 troops off the coast of Venezuela—are regime change and control over Venezuelan oil.
From the headquarters of Orinoco Tribune in south downtown Caracas, no strikes were visible, including around the Miraflores Presidential Palace. However, explosions and unfamiliar aircraft noises were heard for about 45 minutes, ending around 2:50 a.m. The aircraft sounds were not similar to the ordinary helicopter or fighter jet sounds familiar to those in Venezuela.
Social media posts showed videos of explosions at the Fuerte Tiuna military complex in Caracas, in areas reported by mainstream media in recent months as secure presidential locations. This indicates an attempted decapitation strike against President Maduro. Strikes at the La Carlota military base in Caracas were also clearly covered in social media posts. Several areas of Caracas remain without electric power after several hours, though most of the city does not report electricity cuts.
The following is an unofficial translation of the Venezuelan government statement:
The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population in the civilian and military localities of the city of Caracas, capital of the republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira.
This act constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, especially Articles 1 and 2, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of states, and the prohibition of the use of force. Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, and puts the lives of millions of people at serious risk.
The objective of this attack is none other than to seize Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, in an attempt to forcibly break the nation’s political independence. They will not succeed. After more than 200 years of independence, the people and their legitimate government remain steadfast in defending their sovereignty and their inalienable right to decide their own destiny. The attempt to impose a colonial war to destroy the republican form of government and force a “regime change,” in alliance with the fascist oligarchy, will fail like all previous attempts.
Since 1811, Venezuela has confronted and defeated empires. When foreign powers bombarded our coasts in 1902, President Cipriano Castro proclaimed: “The insolent foot of the foreigner has profaned the sacred soil of the Fatherland.” Today, with the spirit of Bolívar, Miranda, and our liberators, the Venezuelan people rise again to defend their independence in the face of imperial aggression.
People to the streets!
The Bolivarian government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack. The people of Venezuela and their Bolivarian National Armed Forces, in perfect popular-military-police fusion, are deployed to guarantee sovereignty and peace. Simultaneously, Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy will file the corresponding complaints with the UN Security Council, the secretary-general of that organization, CELAC, and NAM, demanding the condemnation and accountability of the US government.
President Nicolás Maduro has ordered that all national defense plans be implemented at the appropriate time and under the appropriate circumstances, in strict accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Organic Law on States of Emergency, and the Organic Law on National Security.
In this regard, President Nicolás Maduro has signed and ordered the implementation of the decree declaring a state of external commotion throughout the national territory in order to protect the rights of the population, the full functioning of republican institutions, and to immediately move to armed struggle. The entire country must mobilize to defeat this imperialist aggression.
Similarly, he has ordered the immediate deployment of the Command for the Comprehensive Defense of the Nation and the Comprehensive Defense Management Bodies in all states and municipalities of the country. In accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, Venezuela reserves the right to exercise legitimate defense to protect its people, its territory, and its independence.
As Supreme Commander Hugo Chávez Frías pointed out, “in the face of any new difficulties, whatever their magnitude, the response of all patriots… is unity, struggle, battle and victory.”
— Caracas, January 3, 2026
Kidnapping of President Maduro and the line of succession
Around 5 a.m., the US ruler, Donald Trump, claimed on social media that President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been kidnapped. Initial impressions from analysts suggested this might be a disinformation maneuver intended to materialize the assassination of President Maduro. This appeared to be supported by a press conference held by Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, where no reference to a kidnapping was made.
However, around 5:30 a.m., Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, the second-highest official in the line of succession, appeared in a broadcast on public television. She demanded “proof of life” from the US regime for President Maduro and his wife, thereby confirming the kidnapping of the constitutional president of Venezuela.
Many analysts have asserted over the last several months of US aggression that a decapitation strike or the absence of President Maduro would represent a significant loss, but would not topple the Bolivarian Revolution or Chavismo. Under the current circumstances, Delcy Rodríguez is serving as the acting president of Venezuela.
Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff
