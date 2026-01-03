Socialist Party Calls on Venezuelans to Take to the Streets
Venezuelans on Caracas streets. Photo: teleSUR
January 3, 2026 Hour: 10:45 am
The Bolivarian organization condemns “cowardly” attack.
On Saturday, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) denounced the U.S. cowardly military aggression against the South American nation, which included the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.
“Faced with such a grave attack on our sovereignty, the PSUV calls for the immediate mobilization of all its members… In absolute unity, under the orders of our High Command, we, the Venezuelan men and women, are prepared to defend our country against any type of foreign attack,” the PSUV stated. It demanded that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration prove that Maduro and his wife are alive.
“We are the party founded by Commander Hugo Chavez, the political and moral vanguard of the Bolivarian Revolution. That is why we close ranks, today more than ever, with the Bolivarian government and express our absolute loyalty to President Nicolas Maduro,” the PSUV added.
The Socialist party called on governments and the international community to “express total condemnation” of the U.S. “grotesque” military action, which “violates the United Nations Charter and tramples international law.”
“Let international indignation rise firmly against the escalation of imperialist war that threatens the peace of the entire Latin American and Caribbean region and has already claimed the lives of military martyrs and innocent civilians! People to the streets in perfect popular, military and police fusion,” the PSUV emphasized.
In the early hours of Saturday, Trump announced that his country had “successfully carried out a large-scale attack against Venezuela” and detained President Maduro and his wife.
Shortly afterward, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed the events as well as the killing of soldiers and civilians during U.S. airstrikes in Caracas and three other states in the country.
From the United States, Attorney General Pamela Bondi reported that Maduro and Flores have been charged with alleged “narco-terrorism conspiracy” and will be prosecuted by U.S. authorities.
