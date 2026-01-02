How Would History Have Been Different Without the Black Press?
January 2, 2026
by William Spivey
The Black Press has been one of the most influential yet underappreciated institutions in American history. Since the publication of Freedom’s Journal in 1827, Black newspapers have served as a platform for African Americans to share their own stories, challenge racist narratives, and mobilize their communities. When mainstream outlets ignored or distorted events affecting Black lives, the Black Press stepped in to document reality. Its historical significance lies not only in advocacy but in its ability to break stories that forced the nation to confront uncomfortable truths.
When I grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, I read the mainstream paper, The Minneapolis Star & Tribune, every day. I started with the comics and sports section, but eventually read the paper cover to cover. Black news I got from reading Jet and Ebony Magazines at Crown Barbershop, and the Minneapolis Spokesman, which came weekly to my grandmother’s house. Much of Jet and Ebony’s focus was on celebrities and sports, but when important news needed to be covered, they were there, as evidenced by Jet’s publication of graphic photos of Emmett Till. The Spokesman gave me local and national news that the Star and Tribune never covered.
This essay examines the trajectory of the Black Press, focusing on landmark stories first reported in Black newspapers that were later picked up by the mainstream media. By examining these cases, we see how the Black Press shaped national discourse, preserved historical truth, and challenged systemic racism in journalism.
1. Origins of the Black Press: Freedom’s Journal and Early Advocacy
In 1827, Samuel Cornish and John Russwurm launched Freedom’s Journal in New York City. Its mission statement declared:
“We wish to plead our own cause. Too long have others spoken for us.”
The paper covered abolitionist debates, education, and community news, topics that white papers ignored. Early Black newspapers became tools of resistance, countering racist depictions and advocating for emancipation and civil rights. The founding of Freedom’s Journal set the precedent: the Black Press existed to tell stories mainstream outlets refused to tell.
2. Ida B. Wells and Anti‑Lynching Investigations (1890s)
Wells, co‑owner of the Memphis Free Speech, began investigating lynchings after three of her friends were murdered in 1892. Her reporting revealed lynching was not about punishing crime but about enforcing racial hierarchy and suppressing Black economic success. Mainstream outlets either ignored or justified lynchings. Wells’s fearless journalism sparked a national debate and laid the groundwork for anti-lynching campaigns. Her work exemplifies how the Black Press documented racial terror long before mainstream America acknowledged it.
3. The Tulsa Race Massacre (1921)
The Tulsa Star, a Black newspaper, documented the destruction of Greenwood (“Black Wall Street”) when white mobs attacked. Mainstream papers downplayed or distorted the event, often blaming Black residents. Without the Black Press, much of the massacre’s history would have been erased. Only decades later did mainstream outlets acknowledge its scale. The Tulsa case demonstrates how the Black Press preserved historical truth in the face of deliberate suppression.
4. The Scottsboro Boys Case (1931)
Nine Black teenagers were falsely accused of raping two white women in Alabama. The Chicago Defender and other Black papers reported on the injustice early on, mobilizing national protests and legal defense campaigns. Mainstream media picked up the story only after the Black Press had made it impossible to ignore. This case highlights the Black Press’s role in exposing judicial racism and rallying public support.
5. Emmett Till’s Murder (1955)
The Chicago Defender and Jet magazine published graphic accounts and photos of Till’s mutilated body. Mainstream outlets initially avoided the story. It was the Black Press that forced America to confront racial violence in the South. This coverage became a catalyst for the Civil Rights Movement. Till’s story demonstrates the Black Press’s power to shock the nation’s conscience.
6. The Double V Campaign (1942)
The Pittsburgh Courier launched the “Double V” campaign: victory abroad against fascism and victory at home against racism. This campaign galvanized Black soldiers and citizens, highlighting contradictions in America’s fight for democracy. Mainstream outlets later acknowledged the campaign, but only after it had gained traction through the Black Press. The Double V campaign shows how the Black Press connected global struggles to domestic civil rights.
7. Civil Rights Era Coverage (1960s)
Black newspapers like the Afro‑American and the Los Angeles Sentinel documented police brutality against protestors. Mainstream outlets often portrayed civil rights activists as agitators, while the Black Press highlighted their courage and the violence they endured. This coverage preserved a truthful record of the movement. The Civil Rights era illustrates how the Black Press provided context and advocacy that mainstream journalism lacked.
8. Contemporary Significance
The Black Press continues to play a role in covering issues like police violence, voter suppression, and systemic inequality. During the George Floyd protests in 2020, Black‑owned outlets provided context and community perspectives that mainstream media often missed. The tradition of amplifying marginalized voices remains central to its mission.
The historical significance of the Black Press lies in its ability to report stories that mainstream outlets ignored, distorted, or suppressed. From Ida B. Wells’ anti‑lynching investigations to Emmett Till’s murder and the Tulsa Race Massacre, the Black Press forced America to confront uncomfortable truths. It preserved history, mobilized communities, and challenged systemic racism in the journalism industry.
Without the Black Press, many pivotal events in African American history might have remained hidden. Its legacy reminds us that journalism is not just about reporting facts but about ensuring that voices excluded from dominant narratives are heard.
Here are some of the major Black newspapers still in existence. Consider subscribing to one, or possibly one in your city, to get important news you might have missed otherwise:
Major Black Newspapers Still in Existence
The Philadelphia Tribune
Founded in 1884, it is the oldest continuously published African American newspaper in the U.S. It still publishes five days a week and remains a leading voice for Black communities.
The Afro-American (AFRO)
Founded in 1892 in Baltimore, also known as the Baltimore Afro or the Washington Afro. It is the longest-running family-owned Black newspaper in the country.
Chicago Defender
Founded in 1905, historically been one of the most influential Black newspapers. Now published weekly, it continues to cover national and local issues affecting African Americans.
Los Angeles Sentinel
Established in 1933, it is the largest and oldest Black newspaper in Los Angeles. Known for strong coverage of politics, culture, and community issues.
Atlanta Daily World
Founded in 1928, one of the first successful daily Black newspapers. Continues to publish with a focus on Atlanta’s African American community.
African American News & Issues (Houston, TX)
Founded in 1996, it is Texas’s widest circulated African American newspaper.
New York Amsterdam News
Established in 1909, it is one of the most influential Black papers in New York City. Historically covered the Harlem Renaissance and civil rights struggles.
I’m going to throw in The Minneapolis Spokesman, which merged with the St. Paul Recorder to become the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, one of the top remaining newspapers still in existence. I also want to shout out the Pittsburgh Courier, now the New Pittsburgh Courier, which, along with the Chicago Defender, broke several national stories. The Pittsburgh Courier was renowned for publishing its own national sports rankings, particularly in the mid-20th century. Most notably, it created the Pittsburgh Courier National Negro High School and College Football Rankings, which evaluated Black teams during segregation when mainstream outlets ignored them. Among HBCUs, the National Black Champion was selected by the Pittsburgh Courier.
—
This post was previously published on Momentum.
