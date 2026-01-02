Egypt's New Administrative Capital Welcomes New Year with Landmark Celebration at China-Built CBD
CAIRO, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's new administrative capital ushered in the New Year with a grand public celebration centered on the Chinese-built Central Business District (CBD) on Thursday, marking the district's first major festive event.
A massive fireworks display illuminated the sky around the Iconic Tower at midnight, drawing an estimated 15,000 attendees.
The celebration also featured performances by Arab stars, drone shows depicting Egyptian symbols, and family entertainment zones.
The CBD, located some 50 km east of the capital Cairo and constructed by China State Construction Engineering Corporation, comprises 20 skyscrapers. Its centerpiece, the 385.8-meter Iconic Tower, is currently the tallest building in Africa.
As a key project of China-Egypt cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, the CBD is designed as a smart-city hub aimed at boosting Egypt's economic modernization.
Participating in the New Year festivities, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly described the new capital as the "crown jewel of the 'new republic.'"
"Nearly five or six years ago, I witnessed the pouring of the concrete foundations for this tower and the surrounding area ... It is a smart city built to the highest standards, featuring residential neighborhoods, schools, and universities," Madbouly said.
Many attendees expressed pride in the CBD and confidence in its future amid strengthening Egypt-China ties.
"To have a place like this in Egypt, with the CBD and the Iconic Tower, fills me with immense pride," said Omar Samy, a lawyer from Cairo. "It feels like we have finally stepped into the future."
"I wish Egypt nothing but the best, and I hope to see our cooperation with China grow even stronger, as it has clearly brought us world-class results that will benefit my generation for decades," he added.
"The determination of the Egyptian leadership, paired with the strategic partnership with China, has made incredible progress possible in just a few years," said 30-year-old sales manager Mustafa Emad.
When you stand here, the organization, architecture, and technology make you feel like you are in Shanghai, Dubai, or New York, Emad noted, adding, "This is the Egypt we want to see -- a place that can compete on the global stage."
