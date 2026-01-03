At the Anti-Imperialist Tribune Today, the Cuban People Condemn the Military Aggression Against Venezuela
january 3, 2026 10:01:19
In rejection of the Yankee imperialist military aggression against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and in support of its legitimate president Nicolás Maduro Moros and the Popular, Military, and Police Fusion, the Revolutionary Government calls on the people of Havana, representing all of Cuba, to a condemnation ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at the José Martí Anti-Imperialist Tribune.
As stated by Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, this is a criminal attack by the United States on Venezuela. Our zone of peace is being brutally assaulted. This is state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against our America. Homeland or Death, We Shall Overcome!
The United States bombs Venezuelan cities
Statement by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
january 3, 2026 10:01:00
The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and population in the civilian and military localities of the city of Caracas, capital of the Republic, and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira. This act constitutes a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, especially Articles 1 and 2, which enshrine respect for sovereignty, the legal equality of States, and the prohibition of the use of force. Such aggression threatens international peace and stability, specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean, and puts the lives of millions of people at serious risk.
The objective of this attack is none other than to seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals, in an attempt to forcibly break the nation's political independence. They will not succeed. After more than 200 years of independence, the people and their legitimate government remain steadfast in defending their sovereignty and their inalienable right to decide their own destiny. The attempt to impose a colonial war to destroy the republican form of government and force a "regime change," in alliance with the fascist oligarchy, will fail like all previous attempts.
Since 1811, Venezuela has faced and defeated empires. When foreign powers bombed our coasts in 1902, President Cipriano Castro proclaimed: "The insolent foot of the foreigner has desecrated the sacred soil of the homeland." Today, with the spirit of Bolívar, Miranda, and our liberators, the Venezuelan people rise again to defend their independence in the face of imperial aggression.
People to the streets
The Bolivarian Government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack. The people of Venezuela and their Bolivarian National Armed Forces, in perfect popular-military-police fusion, are deployed to guarantee sovereignty and peace. Simultaneously, Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy will file the corresponding complaints with the UN Security Council, the Secretary-General of that organization, CELAC, and NAM, demanding condemnation and accountability from the U.S. government.
President Nicolás Maduro has ordered all national defense plans to be implemented at the appropriate time and under the appropriate circumstances, in strict accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Organic Law on States of Exception, and the Organic Law on National Security.
In this regard, President Nicolás Maduro has signed and ordered the implementation of the Decree declaring a state of external commotion throughout the national territory, to protect the rights of the population, the full functioning of republican institutions, and to immediately move to armed struggle. The entire country must mobilize to defeat this imperialist aggression.
Similarly, he has ordered the immediate deployment of the Command for the Integral Defense of the Nation and the Organs of Direction for Integral Defense in all states and municipalities of the country.
In strict accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, Venezuela reserves the right to exercise legitimate defense to protect its people, its territory, and its independence. We call on the peoples and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the world to mobilize in active solidarity against this imperial aggression.
As Supreme Commander Hugo Chávez Frías pointed out, "in the face of any new difficulties, whatever their magnitude, the response of all patriots... is unity, struggle, battle, and victory."
