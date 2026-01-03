Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes on Venezuela as ‘Armed Aggression’
January 3, 2026 Hour: 8:31 am
Moscow Calls for Latin America to Remain a ‘Zone of Peace.’
On Saturday, Russia condemned U.S. airstrikes on several Venezuelan cities, describing them as an “act of armed aggression.”
The government of President Vladimir Putin also warned of the risks of regional military escalation and demanded that Latin America remain a “Zone of Peace.”
The following is the statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry regarding the U.S. armed aggression against the Bolivarian nation:
“This morning, the United States has committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This causes profound concern and condemnation.
The pretexts cited to justify such actions are unfounded. Ideological animosity has overridden business pragmatism and the willingness to build predictable, trusting relations.
In the developing situation, it is important, above all, to avoid further escalation and to prepare to find a solution through dialogue. We proceed from the position that all parties with grievances against each other must seek ways to resolve problems through solutions crafted by dialogue. We are prepared to support them in this.
Latin America must remain a zone of peace, as it proclaimed itself in 2014. And Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive interference, let alone military interference from abroad.
We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the course of its Bolivarian leadership, aimed at protecting the country’s national interests and sovereignty.
We support the statement by Venezuelan authorities and leaders of Latin American countries on the urgent convening of a U.N. Security Council meeting.
The Russian Embassy in Caracas is operating normally and, given the situation, maintains constant contact with Venezuelan authorities and with Russian citizens on Venezuelan territory. At this time, there is no information about affected citizens of the Russian Federation.”
