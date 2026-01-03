Venezuela Requests a Meeting of the UN Security Council
US bombing in Caracas, Dec. 3, 2026. X/ @karim2k
January 3, 2026 Hour: 7:37 am
U.S. Conducts Airstrikes in Venezuela and Kidnaps President Maduro
On Saturday, Venezuela’s government called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after the United States bombed Caracas and other cities in the country.
In a letter addressed to the UNSC president, Somalia’s Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, Caracas requested the emergency session to discuss the U.S. acts of aggression against Venezuela. The letter was also delivered to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Venezuela further asked the council to condemn the U.S. aggression against the Venezuelan people and government, demand a “cessation of the armed attacks,” and establish appropriate measures to hold the U.S. administration “accountable for the crimes of aggression” committed on Venezuelan territory.
Venezuela’s request came after “U.S. military forces executed a series of armed attacks” in the early hours of Saturday, which the government of President Nicolas Maduro described as “brutal, unjustified and unilateral.”
The attacks involved bombing of civilian and military locations in Caracas and the northern states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira. Additionally, U.S. special forces are carrying out attacks in various parts of the national territory using helicopters and aircraft.
Venezuela stressed that this aggression “flagrantly violates” the UN Charter, which states that “all members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”
In a post on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States had successfully carried out “a large-scale attack against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who, along with his wife, has been captured and airlifted out of the country.”
Earlier, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed that President Maduro and his wife’s whereabouts are unknown.
