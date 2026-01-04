Latin America and the Caribbean Under Imminent Threat After Attack on Venezuela, Warns Cuba
Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez. Photo: X
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez warned this Sunday that Latin America and the Caribbean face “an imminent challenge and threat” following the recent U.S. military attack against Venezuela.
Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), Rodríguez considered it to be an “existential threat of a historical and transversal nature to all political and ideological lines.”
The island’s foreign minister advocated that “all Celac states put aside their differences to collectively defend the foundations of the independence and sovereignty of the countries in the area in the face of this threat.”
He stressed that Cuba rejects Washington’s “brutal intention” to impose “instruments of domination” with which they treat Latin America as a “backyard” because “it is not a disputed territory, it does not belong to anyone other than the sovereignty of the peoples.”
He also said that it is urgent to mobilize all diplomatic and political efforts to demand the “immediate release” of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as well as to demand due respect for Venezuelan territorial integrity and independence.
“It will be necessary to demand accountability from those responsible for the aggressions,” said the Cuban foreign minister, and he spoke out against allowing “force and barbarism to prevail over international law” and that “the sovereignty of a brotherly people be sacrificed.”
He further held Washington responsible “for the deaths, and the human and material damage already caused, and which may result from the aggression” and considered these acts to be a “blatant imperialist and fascist aggression” with “the goal of having unrestricted access and control over the natural resources of Venezuela and the region”.
