Egypt Condemns Attacks on Khartoum Airport, Warns of Regional Escalation
5 May 2026
Smoke near Khartoum airport after a drone attack on May 1, 2026
May 5, 2026 (CAIRO) – Egypt on Tuesday condemned attacks on Khartoum International Airport, describing them as a flagrant violation of Sudanese sovereignty and a dangerous escalation of the country’s security and humanitarian crisis.
The airport and nearby residential areas were hit by drones on Monday. The strikes also targeted the Signal Corps base in Khartoum North and the Al-Markhiyat training camp in Omdurman in an unprecedented aerial escalation.
The Sudanese government has directly accused Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates of involvement in the strikes.
Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement it condemned the shelling in the strongest terms, noting it threatened civilian infrastructure and the well-being of the Sudanese people.
The ministry said the escalation would complicate humanitarian conditions and obstruct efforts to reach a truce.
The statement expressed alarm over attacks reportedly launched from a neighbouring country, warning the conflict could spread across the region.
Cairo said such actions undermine U.S.-led efforts within the international Quad to secure a ceasefire and launch a Sudanese-led political process free from foreign interference.
Sudanese officials and a military spokesperson said earlier on Tuesday they had “definitive evidence” that the attacks were facilitated by Ethiopia.
The officials also alleged that UAE drones had operated out of Ethiopia’s Bahir Dar airport to carry out strikes this year.
Egypt affirmed its rejection of foreign interference in Sudan and called for respect for Sudan’s territorial integrity and international law.
The statement concluded by reaffirming Egypt’s support for regional and international efforts to contain the crisis and reach a peaceful solution.
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