Sudanese Mining Firm to Fund Return of 5,000 Refugees from Egypt
3 May 2026
Over a million Sudanese have returned to areas where “pockets of relative safety” have emerged, including Khartoum, Sennar, and Al Jazirah, UN says.
May 3, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (SMRC) has committed to facilitating the return of 5,000 Sudanese refugees from Egypt as part of a growing voluntary repatriation program.
The state-owned mining regulator signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday with the “Amal Committee for Voluntary Return,” a private sector initiative formed in March by Sudanese businessmen to provide free air and land transport for citizens wishing to return home.
Under the agreement, 5,000 citizens will be transported from Egypt to Sudan via a fleet of 60 luxury buses. The SMRC stated that the move is part of its efforts to support the voluntary return of Sudanese nationals currently abroad.
SMRC Director General Mohamed Taher Omer said the initiative follows state directives and reflects the company’s social and national responsibility toward citizens forced abroad by the conflict. He affirmed the company’s commitment to family reunification and national reconstruction, and expressed gratitude to the Egyptian government and people for hosting Sudanese refugees.
The company will cover the full cost of the trips, including all services, from Cairo to the land port in Khartoum.
Mohamed Wadaa, head of the Amal Committee, announced that the bus convoys would depart Cairo for Khartoum shortly. He praised the SMRC management’s responsiveness, noting that the initiative fulfils the aspirations of Sudanese nationals seeking to return.
Last week, the Amal Committee successfully organized free trips for approximately 1,610 returnees from Cairo, Alexandria, and Aswan using 34 buses.
The United Nations reports that nearly 4 million people have voluntarily returned to their homes in Sudan despite the ongoing war, though they face severe challenges upon arrival.
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, now in its fourth year, has killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 12 million people internally. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 4 million people have fled to neighbouring countries.
The IOM is seeking $170 million for its 2026 Sudan crisis response plan, but the appeal remains underfunded by approximately $97.2 million.
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