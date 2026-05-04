2,600 Flee North Kordofan as Insecurity Worsens, UN Reports
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: International Organization for Migration (IOM3 May 2026 23:01
Around 2,600 civilians fled Abu Haraz and Kazgil in Sudan’s North Kordofan over two days due to worsening insecurity.
A new wave of displacement has been recorded in Sudan’s North Kordofan state, where escalating insecurity forced approximately 2,600 civilians to leave the towns of Abu Haraz and Kazgil within a two-day period, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
In a statement issued Sunday, the agency said the movements took place between April 29 and 30, driven by deteriorating security conditions in the area. Those displaced have reportedly sought refuge in the Sheikan district, also within North Kordofan.
“The situation remains highly tense and volatile,” the IOM warned.
Expanding frontlines in Kordofan
The latest displacement reflects intensifying fighting across the Kordofan region, which has emerged as a key battleground in the war in Sudan. The area lies between Darfur, where the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) maintains strong influence, and central Sudan, making it strategically significant for supply routes and territorial control.
Recent months have seen increased clashes as forces push into new areas, with towns such as Kazgil caught in shifting frontlines. Civilians in these regions are frequently forced to flee as fighting approaches or control changes hands.
Repeated displacement and mounting pressure
The movement of 2,600 people adds to a broader pattern of repeated displacement across Kordofan. Tens of thousands have already been uprooted in the region in recent months, with many families displaced multiple times as violence spreads.
North Kordofan has also become a destination for those fleeing other areas, placing additional strain on host communities such as Sheikan, where resources and services are already limited.
Crisis at national scale
The developments come within the context of a nationwide collapse driven by the ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced around 13 million people, creating what is widely considered the world’s largest displacement crisis.
Across the country, nearly two-thirds of the population now requires humanitarian assistance, while millions face acute food insecurity. In some regions, hunger levels have reached catastrophic thresholds, with famine conditions already confirmed and at risk of spreading further.
The crisis is compounded by the breakdown of essential services. Large parts of the healthcare system are no longer functioning, while disease outbreaks, including cholera and measles, are spreading in overcrowded and underserved areas. Aid agencies warn that limited access and severe funding shortfalls are preventing an adequate response, leaving many communities without basic support.
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