At Least 25 Killed by Landmines in Sudan This Year, UN Says
5 May 2026
The Sudanese army destroyed a collection of shells, landmines, and other munitions at the Wadi Seidna military base near Khartoum, August 16, 2025.
MAY 4, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Landmines and unexploded ordnance have killed 25 people and injured 52 others in Sudan since the beginning of the year, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) said on Monday, warning that the actual toll is likely significantly higher.
The casualties, recorded between January and March, include 35 children. The spike in incidents comes as displaced residents begin returning to conflict zones, particularly in Khartoum, where approximately 1.8 million of the 4 million people who fled have returned to their homes.
UNMAS reported that it has cleared 18,768 explosive items and restored 2.8 million square meters of land for safe use since fighting began. Despite these efforts, new minefields are still being discovered in central Khartoum, including at a bridge rehabilitation site connecting Omdurman and Khartoum North.
Both the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces have planted hundreds of anti-personnel and anti-vehicle mines across conflict zones since the outbreak of hostilities on April 15, 2023, to obstruct enemy advances.
Recent clearing operations have focused on critical infrastructure to facilitate aid. Teams removed more than 800 explosive hazards from Khartoum International Airport, allowing the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service to resume flights on February 26 following a three-year hiatus.
Specialized teams have also cleared over 1 million square meters of vital facilities, including residential homes, schools, hospitals, and farms.
To support these ongoing safety efforts, the European Union provided $1.7 million in funding to UNMAS on April 27. The grant aims to improve safety for 700,000 civilians directly affected by the conflict, with an estimated 1 million additional individuals expected to benefit indirectly.
UNMAS continues to work with the National Mine Action Center to survey hazardous areas and provide safety training, which has reached approximately 295,000 civilians and 2,625 humanitarian workers so far this year.
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