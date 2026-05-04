Sudanese Journalists Warn Against Media Militarization Amid Rising Attacks
4 May 2026
Journalists protest in defence of the press freedom in Khartoum (file photo)
May 3, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese media organizations issued a joint condemnation on Sunday against the systemic “militarization” of the country’s information space, warning that escalating violence and censorship are undermining prospects for national reconciliation.
Marking World Press Freedom Day, the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate, the Sudan Media Forum, and the Sudanese Female Journalists Network highlighted a surge in targeted attacks that have left dozens of media professionals dead and pushed Sudan further down global press freedom rankings.
The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate, which recently won the 2026 UNESCO World Press Freedom Prize, stated that attempts to control the media through intimidation or propaganda prolong the ongoing conflict.
The Syndicate argued that freedom of expression is a fundamental requirement for a democratic society rather than a “postponed luxury,” and demanded the immediate release of all detained journalists.
The Sudan Media Forum reported that 34 journalists, including five women, have been killed since the war began in April 2023.
The forum documented approximately 680 total violations, including enforced disappearances and the looting of equipment. These conditions contributed to Sudan falling five places in the World Press Freedom Index to rank 161 out of 180 countries.
The Sudanese Female Journalists Network called for immediate accountability for gender-based violence and inflammatory campaigns targeting women in the field.
The network urged media institutions to provide professional support and fair working conditions for women covering the crisis.
The three organizations urged the United Nations and the African Union to pressure warring parties to allow independent investigations into the killing of journalists. The groups maintained that media independence must remain at the centre of any future democratic transition to ensure transparency and combat hate speech.
No comments:
Post a Comment