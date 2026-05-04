Araghchi Calls Project Freedom in Hormuz 'Ineffective'
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran’s FM Abbas Araqchi warns the US against escalation, dismisses “Project Freedom” as ineffective, and highlights progress in Pakistan-mediated talks.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi dismissed Trump's “Project Freedom” initiative in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a “project of stagnation” that fails to address the root causes of the crisis.
Speaking to Reuters, Araghchi said that ongoing negotiations mediated by Pakistan are making progress, urging Washington to exercise caution and avoid being drawn back into escalation.
Araghchi warned that the United States risks being “dragged once again into the quagmire” by actors with “malicious intentions,” adding that regional states, including the UAE, should also remain vigilant.
Araghchi emphasized that recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz have demonstrated that there is no military solution to the issue, stressing that diplomatic efforts remain the only viable path forward.
Trump earlier announced that Washington will begin a naval operation to escort foreign vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, framing the move as a humanitarian initiative amid ongoing regional tensions.
He alleged that multiple countries had asked the United States for assistance in "freeing" ships that remain unable to transit the strategic waterway, adding that the initiative would begin Monday with US representatives tasked with guiding vessels and their crews safely out of the restricted area.
Iran rejects Trump’s 'Project Freedom,' warns US over Hormuz role
Trump emphasized that many of the affected ships belong to countries not involved in the ongoing war, describing them as “neutral and innocent bystanders” caught in the crisis.
Head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, issued a sharp warning to Washington, saying that any US interference in the emerging maritime arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz would breach ceasefire understandings.
Azizi stressed that Iran would not accept external control over one of the world’s most strategic waterways, amid ongoing tensions following months of confrontation in the region.
Azizi directly dismissed Trump’s “Project Freedom” initiative, stating that the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region “would not be dictated by Trump’s delusional posts.”
His remarks reflect Tehran’s firm rejection of US attempts to position itself as an arbiter of maritime movement in the area.
No comments:
Post a Comment