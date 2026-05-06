Ethiopia Rejects Sudanese Accusations of Involvement in Khartoum Drone Strikes
5 May 2026
General al-Burhan shakes hands with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa on Nov 15, 2023
May 5, 2026 (ADDIS ABABA) – Ethiopia on Tuesday rejected accusations by the Sudanese government that it was involved in drone strikes targeting strategic sites in Khartoum, including the international airport.
The Ethiopian foreign ministry said in a statement that the allegations were “baseless.”
Sudanese government officials and a military spokesperson said earlier on Tuesday they had “definitive evidence” that the attacks were facilitated by Ethiopia. They also alleged that United Arab Emirates drones had operated out of Ethiopia’s Bahir Dar airport to carry out strikes this year.
Following the developments, Khartoum recalled its ambassador to Addis Ababa for consultations, a diplomatic move that often precedes further escalation.
Addis Ababa said it had exercised maximum restraint and refrained from disclosing “gross violations” of its national security and territorial integrity committed by parties to the Sudanese war.
The Ethiopian statement claimed the Sudanese Armed Forces provided weapons and financial support to “Tigray People’s Liberation Front” mercenaries, facilitating their incursions across Ethiopia’s western border.
The ministry said there was “ample evidence” that Sudan has become a hub for forces hostile to Ethiopia. It added that these “hostile acts” and repeated allegations were being carried out at the instigation of “external parties” seeking to advance “malicious agendas.”
Ethiopia reaffirmed its solidarity with the Sudanese people and maintained its position that there is no military solution to the crisis.
The statement called for an immediate humanitarian truce followed by a sustainable ceasefire and a civilian-led political transition to restore civil rule and lasting peace.
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