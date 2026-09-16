Niger Thwarts Attempted Coup Amid Ongoing Threats to the Alliance of Sahel States
Algeria and Russia played an important role in upholding the revolutionary government
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Tuesday September 14, 2026
Geostrategic Analysis
For several years three landlocked West African states have undergone political transformations designed to turn the page on French neo-colonialism.
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger formed the Alliance of Sahel States in September 2023 after signing the Liptako-Gourma Charter in the area where the three landlocked states meet geographically.
All three of these governments were prompted to form a firm alliance after suffering years of destabilization and domination by imperialism and its agents. Rebel groupings which are said to be supported by several western capitals have carried out terrorist actions aimed at providing a rationale for the continuing interventions by France, the United States and other NATO countries.
All three of the AES members were occupied by the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) which was officially formed in early 2008. In addition to AFRICOM, the French established two military structures which encompassed five Sahel states. There was Operation Barkhane along with the G5 Sahel which claimed to combine concerns for security as well as economic development.
The five countries involved were Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, Mauritania and Chad. The G5 Sahel was formed in the capital of Mauritania, Nouakchott, in 2014. Operation Barkhane was said to be specifically focused upon counterinsurgency operations against rebels who were carrying out attacks against government infrastructure and civilian communities.
After the shifts in domestic and foreign policies in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger between 2020-2023, both the G5 Sahel and Operation Barkhane collapsed leaving the French military without viable African partners to implement its objectives in the Sahel region of West Africa. In the aftermath of the developments in Burkina Faso and Niger in 2022-2023, the AFRICOM forces were asked to leave these states.
Mali and Niger, both of which have substantial deposit of uranium, requested the departure of AFRICOM troops. The revolutionary governments which formed the AES questioned the actual role of the French and US troops in their territories.
The western troops said they were in the Sahel region to reverse the course of destabilization brought on largely after the CIA-Pentagon-NATO destruction of the North Africa state of Libya during 2011. Imperialist propaganda against the Jamahiriya system in Libya under the Pan-Africanist leader and statesman, Col. Mummar Gaddafi, creating a false justification for the deployment of mercenaries functioning as ground troops while the US, France, Britain, Turkey, Canada and other NATO states and their allies carried out aerial bombing operations between March 19 and October 31 across the country which had been designated as the most prosperous state in Africa.
Nonetheless, many of the rebels which were utilized in Libya against the Gaddafi government were later deployed in neighboring Mali. From 2012 to 2020, a series of coups based upon the interests of France and the US took place.
In subsequent years, the military administrations which came to power realized that the longer the AFRICOM, Operation Barkhane and G5 Sahel forces remained in these states the worse the security situation became. Therefore, the leaders of Mali and later Burkina Faso and Niger looked to the Russian Federation for security and economic assistance much to the chagrin of both Paris and Washington.
The Latest Threats to the AES
On August 29 there were reports emerging from the Niger capital of Niamey that a military mutiny was underway. Nonetheless, the attempt to remove the Committee for the Defense of the Homeland (CNSP) government was crushed within twenty-four hours.
The attempted coup was put down by the combined forces of the Niger military and the Russian-based Africa Corps. All of the AES governments have developed close security, diplomatic and economic ties to the Russian Federation.
In a report published by Business Insider Africa it describes the situation as it unfolded in late August, noting:
“The uprising began on August 29, when soldiers attacked strategic sites in Niamey, including Air Base 101 at Diori Hamani International Airport and areas around the presidential palace. The state broadcaster was also targeted before loyalist forces regained control. Business Insider Africa also gathered that some of those involved in the failed uprising had trained at the Upper Barracks, an institution with longstanding French influence before Paris was forced to scale back its military presence in Niger. However, there is no verified evidence linking France to the latest coup attempt. Russia subsequently confirmed its involvement in suppressing the uprising, with its Africa Corps providing ground and aerial support to Nigerien forces. Nigerien forces had repelled the attack ‘with the assistance of servicemen of the African Corps of the Russian Ministry of Defense’, the foreign ministry in Moscow said on Sunday. The ministry also said it would continue to support Niger in its fight against ‘extremists’, but that the situation was now under the control of the ‘legitimate authorities headed by President [Gen Abdourahmane] Tiani’.” (https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/lifestyle/niger-fights-off-latest-coup-plot-with-support-from-russia-algeria-and-sahel-bloc/60shdd6)
Similar situations have occurred in both Burkina Faso and Mali over the last year. In Mali, the rebel groupings of the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliated organization, and the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) launched an offensive which temporarily seized control of several cities and towns in the north and central regions of the country.
There was also the imposition of a fuel blockade by the JNIM against the capital of Bamako in the south of the country. All of these actions are designed to weaken and overthrow the government headed by Col. Assimi Goita, who seized power twice under the banner of National Committee for the Salvation of the People.
Also in Burkina Faso, there was a coup plot uncovered in early January where the government of Capt. Ibrahim Traore was threatened with destabilization. This plan, according to the government, was designed to assassinate Traore and remove the existing Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR).
These attacks against the AES come during a period of economic growth and increasing political consolidation. Business Insider Africa reported on the progress being made in the AES states saying:
“The data show that the Sahel bloc's economy remains resilient, with each nation benefiting from strong performance in agriculture, mining, energy, and services despite ongoing security and political concerns. Niger's GDP grew at the quickest rate of the three, with a 6.9% increase projected for 2025. While this was a drop from the spectacular 10.3% growth registered in 2024, the rate remained one of the fastest in West Africa, placing third among the region's 15 economies…. Burkina Faso achieved an economic growth rate of 5.0%, up from 4.8% the previous year, as the West African country benefited from a broad-based resurgence across various sectors. According to the study, excellent weather conditions and government-backed agricultural programs helped keep farm output stable, while the services sector expanded. Mining activities, aided by higher world gold prices, also boosted total GDP, considering that mining in the country since the military government took over has been a debacle.” (https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/markets/the-african-bloc-born-from-military-coups-is-showing-surprising-economic-resilience/lmbjr9q)
Since 2024 there have been reports of Ukrainian assistance to the Malian rebels of the FLA and JNIM. Bamako and Niamey have since then broken diplomatic relations with Kyiv. Due to the AES cooperation with Moscow, the imperialist-backed Ukrainian government views the assistance to the rebels as a means to damaging Russian influence in West Africa. (https://thearabweekly.com/ukraine-russia-war-tactics-seep-malis-desert-tuareg-get-help-kiev)
AES leaders have traveled to Russia for high-level discussions with the government of President Vladimir Putin. These states continue to strengthen economic and security ties as a means of stifling the influence of France and the US.
These agreements with the AES countries are worrisome for the former colonial and neo-colonial powers which have devastated the African continent for centuries. Events in the AES have drawn international attention to development processes being initiated in the Sahel region.
The Role of Algeria in Halting the Niger Coup
In addition to the assistance by the Russian Federation in the economic plans and security framework of Niger, the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria came to the rescue of Niamey and its government as well. These developments are significant due to the close proximity of Algeria to the AES and the fact they are all former French colonies.
Business Insider Africa emphasized that during the period of the most recent destabilization efforts, that:
“Alongside Russia’s direct intervention, Algeria has also strengthened Niger’s military capabilities in recent weeks. Earlier in August, Algiers donated four military helicopters to Niger, comprising two Mi-24V attack helicopters and two Mi-171 multirole helicopters. The package also included ammunition, spare parts, maintenance equipment and logistical support. The Mi-24Vs were pictured with launch racks for Ingwe anti-tank missiles, while other equipment included pods for S-5 air-to-surface rockets. Following the latest unrest, Algerian Su-30 fighter jets and an aerial-refueling tanker were also reported in Niger.” (https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/lifestyle/niger-fights-off-latest-coup-plot-with-support-from-russia-algeria-and-sahel-bloc/60shdd6)
These forms of assistance and solidarity are key in building genuine operational unity on the African continent. The African Union (AU) Commission based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia should take serious note of the burgeoning cooperation between the AES governments and Algiers.
The US, France and other NATO states are desperately seeking to undermine the renewed movement towards genuine independence and sovereignty in Africa. Only the broadening of the anti-imperialist efforts across the continent can lead to qualitative growth and development among the 55-member AU states.
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