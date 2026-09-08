Chinese Premier Calls for Sustainable Urban Renewal
Source: Xinhua
Editor: huaxia2026-09-08 22:48:00
Chinese Premier Li Qiang presides over a State Council study session on advancing high-quality urban renewal on Sept. 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday called for developing sustainable urban renewal models and optimizing the structure of urban areas nationwide.
Li made the remarks while presiding over a State Council study session on advancing high-quality urban renewal.
China has made significant progress in advancing new industrialization and urbanization in recent years, amid profound changes in population dynamics, growth drivers and the real estate market, Li said.
Against this backdrop, urban renewal has become a key means of improving the living environment and people's well-being, driving domestic demand, and accelerating the transformation of growth drivers, he said.
To ensure sustainable urban renewal, a people-centered approach must be upheld throughout the process, the premier said, adding that priority should go to making the most of revitalized public spaces, service facilities, and ecological resources to better meet people's needs.
Highlighting the need to strengthen disaster prevention and mitigation capabilities, Li called for proactive efforts to guard against and respond to disasters such as floods, fires and earthquakes.
Efforts should be made to promote renovation and upgrading at the levels of housing, neighborhoods, communities and urban areas, Li said. He also called for accelerating the transformation and upgrading of old districts and factory zones, and actively fostering new industries and business models.
Li also emphasized the importance of developing distinctive urban characteristics while preserving cityscapes and historical heritage.
Efforts should be intensified to step up government investment and ensure the coordinated and effective use of various policy funds, Li said, adding that credit support should be strengthened to establish a diversified and sustainable financing system.
Policies, laws and regulations concerning planning, land use, fiscal and taxation matters, and finance should be optimized in a timely manner to align with the practical needs of urban renewal, Li added.
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