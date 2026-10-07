Russia-backed Traoré Hits Out at Global War Court Saying it Serves a Western Agenda as Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Cut Ties with International Criminal Court
Awogbemila Temitope
06 October 2026 07:00 PM
The President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré, has launched a firm critique against the International Criminal Court (ICC) during a press interview. His statements follow a coordinated decision by the Alliance of Sahel States consisting of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to withdraw from the Rome Statute that established the international tribunal.
President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged Western bias.
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have formally withdrawn from the Rome Statute, viewing the ICC as an 'instrument of neocolonial repression.'
Traoré questioned the ICC's impartiality, highlighting that the court disproportionately targets African leaders while ignoring Western actors' alleged crimes.
This ICC departure is part of a broader shift, with Burkina Faso and its allies cutting ties with regional and international organizations they see as Western-aligned.
About four months ago, Niger notified the United Nations Secretary-General of its withdrawal decision on June 18, 2026, with Burkina Faso and Mali submitting their official notices six days later.
All three notifications were registered by the United Nations on June 30, 2026.
As reported by La Nouvelle Tribune, government officials from the three nations justified their exit by describing the ICC as an instrument of neocolonial repression.
Traoré accuses the court of Western bias as Burkina Faso deepens its diplomatic rift
Critiquing the tribunal's track record, Traoré argued that the court enforces an unbalanced form of justice that heavily targets African figures while overlooking actions by Western nations.
As published by La Nouvelle Tribune, the Burkinabè leader declared, "The ICC is an organ of imperialism".
Challenging the court's impartiality, Traoré asked, "Since its inception, how many Africans have been brought before the ICC? And how many Westerners have been brought before the ICC?".
To illustrate his arguments, Traoré cited foreign interventions in Iraq and Libya, alongside the 2010–2011 post-election crisis in Côte d'Ivoire, pointing specifically to the eventual acquittal of former President Laurent Gbagbo.
This departure from the ICC reflects a wider geopolitical move across Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, which together form the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).
President Traoré has prioritised calls for a fair share of Africa’s resources and the industrialisation of the continent without waiting to be spoon-fed by the West.
In recent times, Burkina Faso’s military government has mandated that 80% of aid must be spent within the country, arguing that administrative costs should not take the lion’s share.
He has also launched a soldier-uniform factory and an armoured-vehicle manufacturing industry, which has produced several military vehicles that were recently displayed to the public.
Burkina Faso and the neighboring states have progressively severed ties with several regional and international bodies they consider overly aligned with Western powers, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Despite this, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali continue to strengthen their trade and security cooperation with Russia.
No comments:
Post a Comment