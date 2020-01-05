Pyongyang City Rally Pledges Implementation of Tasks at 5th Plenary Meeting of 7th C.C., WPK
Present there were Premier of Cabinet Kim Jae Ryong, who is a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK and a member of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, Kim Tok Hun, vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee, Kim Il Chol, vice-premier and chairman of the State Planning Commission, other senior party and government officials, and officials and working people and youth and students in the capital city.
Speeches were made there by Kim Nung O, chairman of the Pyongyang City Committee of the WPK, Choe Hui Thae, chairman of the Moranbong District People's Committee, Kim Chol Ho, chief of a department of Kim Chaek University of Technology, Jong Yong Suk, chairperson of the Ryokpho District Co-operative Farm Management Committee, and Pak Sun Il, chairman of the Pyongyang City committee of the Youth League.
The speakers said that the historic report made by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un at the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the WPK reflects the firm faith and will of the peerlessly great man to break through head-on all the barriers to our advance and pave the wide avenue to the victory of the revolutionary cause of Juche. His report also serves as a militant banner mirroring the offensive spirit and stamina of Paektu, they said.
They said that they keenly grasped the iron truth that the path led by the Supreme Leader is the path to victory and glory, and that there are no difficulties and fortresses insurmountable when they struggle in the offensive spirit by holding fast to science and technology and the spirit of self-reliance as the treasured sword of prosperity.
They called for cherishing the basic idea and spirit of the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the WPK and exerting redoubled efforts to make a giant stride forward in the revolutionary advance to realize the great cause for bringing about prosperity on the strength of self-reliance and self-sustenance.
They stressed the need to conduct careful study and persevering pursuit to develop new technology, new products and new materials of worldwide competitive edge, consolidate the foundation and might of the self-supporting national economy and thus contribute to solving scientific and technological problems arising in developing the economy and improving the standard of people's living.
They emphasized that they would bring about a rich harvest year after year to upset the hostile forces keen on the moves to put sanctions on the DPRK to stifle it and thus deal a heavy blow at the enemies.
A resolution was read out at the rally.
In the resolution all the officials, Party members and other working people in Pyongyang expressed their will to turn out as one in glorifying the 75th founding anniversary of the WPK as the great festival of victors and demonstrating once again the invincible might of socialist Korea and its rosy future all over the world under the uplifted slogan of struggle set forth by the Fifth Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the WPK.
There was a demonstration march.
