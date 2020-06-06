Best Wishes for Raúl
Granma | internet@granma.cu
June 4, 2020 09:06:40
Photo: Estudios Revolución
On the occasion of his 89th birthday, yesterday June 3, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, received many greetings.
. Cuba’s President of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez tweeted, "Congratulations for his 89th birthday to our Army General, Hero of the Republic of Cuba, a fundamental protagonist in the Revolution and contemporary history."
In another tweet, the head of state thanked Raul "for his history, loyalty and modesty. For his trust and guidance. For our free, arduously defended homeland."
From Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro, also via Twitter, conveyed an embrace to the "leader of unimpeachable revolutionary principles who fills us with strength to continue the struggle for the dignity of our peoples. Thank you for so much wisdom, Comandante!
According to Prensa Latina, Kim Jong Un, president of the Workers' Party of Korea, congratulated Raul, emphasizing that under his guidance and that of the Party, Cubans are victoriously advancing the socialist cause and overcoming many trials and difficulties.
