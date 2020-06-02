Chicago Looting, Protests: Hundreds Protest in Uptown, CTA and Metra Suspend Service
Protesters, many peaceful, gathered and marched in Chicago again Sunday, though looting, fires and vandalism continued even as a citywide curfew took effect for a second night.
One day earlier thieves targeted businesses and vandals smashed windows and set fires throughout the downtown area, but with the city's Loop locked down, only residents and essential workers allowed, the protests spread to other parts of the city. Still, the Loop was the scene of some demonstrations as area transit agencies canceled service.
Here are the latest headlines from across the Chicago area:
9:15 p.m.: Lake Shore Drive Blocked by Protesters Near Addison
Protesters on Chicago's North Side have blocked both sides of Lake Shore Drive near Addison Monday evening.
Video shows protesters on the roadway, chanting slogans and blocking traffic.
Protests have been going on all evening all over the North Side, with large gatherings reported in Uptown and other locations.
7:53 p.m.: CTA, Metra Suspend Service Again
CTA personnel say that the agency will suspend all rail and bus service effective at 9:30 p.m. due to safety concerns.
Service is expected to resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but the agency will provide updates on whether that resumption will be able to take place.
Metra officials also said that their rail service will be suspended once again on Tuesday. Service was also suspended Monday and had been halted at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and there's no indication of when the agency will resume service at this time.
6:45 p.m.: Hundreds Gathered on Chicago's North Side
Demonstrators have gathered in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood near the intersection of Broadway and Montrose on Monday afternoon.
Sky 5 was over the scene, and Chicago Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa posted a photo of the huge crowds.
4:30 p.m.: Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation as Looting, Civil Unrest Continue Throughout State
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for numerous counties throughout the state to help with recovery efforts following looting and civil unrest over the weekend.
The proclamation covers Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Madison, Macon, Sangamon and Will counties, Pritzker announced during a press conference Monday.
“(This order) will allow us to coordinate with state agencies and resources to assist local governments with response and recovery efforts,” Pritzker said.
12 p.m.: Aurora Mayor, Police Chief to Speak After Protests, Looting in Western Suburb
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman and other city officials plan to hold a news conference to discuss damages done during vandalism and looting in the west suburban city Sunday night.
11:20 a.m.: Chicago Officials ‘Have Not Made Any Decision’ About Phase 3 of Reopening
Chicago officials have not yet decided whether the city will enter the third phase of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday as planned, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
"We have not made any decision one way or another about that," Lightfoot said, citing concerns over protests and gatherings potentially spreading the deadly virus, as well as businesses preparing to reopen now dealing with fallout from looting and vandalism.
11:15 a.m.: Quarantine for 14 Days If You Attended Protests or Gatherings, Chicago Health Officials Urge
Chicago health officials urged anyone who attended a protest or gathering over the weekend to self-quarantine at home for 14 days if possible, warning residents that the coronavirus pandemic is not over - even if it's not at the top of mind.
"While we continue to make progress, I am concerned we may see ourselves take a step backward down the line against COVID-19," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference Monday with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials to discuss the protests, looting, vandalism and unrest that gripped the city over the weekend.
"That's because COVID-19 is caused by a virus, and that virus doesn't care about what's going on in the city," Arwady continued, adding that COVID-19 still does not yet have a cure or effective treatmeant and "still takes every opportunity it can to spread."
10:45 a.m.: 699 Arrested Sunday in Looting, Unrest Across Chicago, Police Say
Chicago police arrested at least 699 people Sunday as vandalism, looting, violence and unrest gripped the city once again, Supt. David Brown said Monday.
Brown said the majority of those arrests were made for looting, and 461 of the arrests were made on the city's South and West Sides.
At least 48 people were shot, 17 fatally, across the city, according to police.
10:40 a.m.: Oakbrook Center Mall Closed Again
Oak Brook Police said Oakbrook Center mall will remain closed for a second day Monday.
"Any business wishing to stay open or closed is based on them and not on the Oak Brook Police Department," the department tweeted. "We will protect and serve anyone in our community."
10:30 a.m.: Chicago Saw 65K 911 Calls in 24 Hours
Chicago emergency dispatchers received roughly 65,000 calls to 911 in a 24-hour period as protests, looting, vandalism and violence gripped the city Sunday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
That figure was more than 50,000 calls than dispatchers typically receive in that time frame, Lightfoot said Monday during a news conference to discuss the weekend unrest.
"The police department was responding to these calls as best they could," she said. "The challenge was, it was everywhere. Everywhere.
"If we had a police department three times the size, we would've had a difficult time responding," Lightfoot added. "This is an all-hands-on-deck moment and not just for law enforcement but also for city government and also for you."
7 a.m.: Reopening of Driver Services Facilities Delayed
The scheduled reopening of five Illinois driver services facilities in Chicago and the suburbs, planned for Monday, has been delayed.
Those facilities include Chicago North at 5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago South at 9901 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago West at 5301 W. Lexington Ave., Diversey Express at 4642 W. Diversey Ave. and Lockport at 1029 E. 9th St. in Lockport.
The facilities, along with several others, will reopen Tuesday, officials said.
Facilities across the state have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
6 a.m.: CTA, Pace Service Resume, Bypassing Downtown
CTA service resumed at 6 a.m. but will not operate near the downtown area, the transit agency said. Service on multiple train lines was suspended into the Loop, while bus service will not run from Western Avenue to the lakefront and Fullerton Avenue to 47th Street.
Most Pace services resume at 6 a.m., though the transit agency said the following services will not operate until further notice.
10 p.m.: CPS Suspends Meal Pick-Ups
Chicago Public Schools is temporarily suspending its program allowing families to pick up meals for students after another night of unrest across the city.
"Based on the evolving nature of activity across the city, we are suspending grab-and-go meal sites and all other school and administrative office activities tomorrow," CPS wrote on its Facebook page late Sunday night.
"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in recognition of the potential challenges families and staff could face trying to reach school buildings and offices tomorrow," the statement continued, adding that staff will work from home and remote learning will proceed as scheduled.
Meal delivery will proceed, the district said, advising anyone looking to sign up for delivery or seeking assistance from CPS to call 773-553-KIDS (5437) or email familyservices@cps.edu. The district planned to give an update on the status of activities on Tuesday, its statement said.
9:45 p.m.: More Roads Closed in City and Suburbs
Illinois State Police reported several road closures across the Chicago area as protests spread from the city to the suburbs one night after violent unrest left buildings and stores in Chicago's downtown destroyed.
Here's a full list of road closures.
9 p.m.: Mostly Peaceful Protesters March in Chicago
A group of largely peaceful protesters are marching in downtown Chicago shutting down traffic as they go.
The group made its way onto Lake Shore Drive for a second time Sunday evening, heading north before exiting the major roadway and continue to block traffic as they marched.
Meanwhile, Chicago's curfew took effect at 9 p.m. and continues until 6 a.m.
8:30 p.m.: State of Emergency Declared in Aurora, Putting Curfew in Place
Aurora's Mayor Richard Irvin declared a State of Emergency in the city Sunday, putting a curfew for the municipality "due to the widespread incidents of violence, vandalism and stealing throughout the area."
“Today we hosted a peaceful protest at the Aurora Police Department,” Irvin said in a statement. "However, once the protest ended, the crowd dispersed and then grew substantially with other participants throughout the streets of Aurora. While Chief Ziman and I were honored to participate in the initial protest, we will not tolerate lawlessness in our city.”
The curfew began at 8:30 p.m. Sunday and ends at 6 a.m. Monday. Residents were asked to remain at home.
In addition, all Interstate 88 entrance ramps to Aurora will be closed during the curfew. Aurora residential or employment identification will be required to enter from the interstate.
8 p.m.: Metra Suspending All Service Monday
Metra suspended all service for Monday, the rail agency announced Sunday evening, citing public safety concerns for both riders and employees.
"For the safety of the public and our employees, and because of municipal restrictions that are limiting the ability of our workers to reach job sites, Metra is suspending all service on Monday, June 1," the rail agency tweeted. "We will provide updates on Monday about Tuesday service."
7:45 p.m.: Police Block Demonstrators at 53rd and Lake Park
Video from NBC's Sky 5 chopper showed police blocking streets near 53rd and Lake Park as a growing group of protesters convened in the area. Watch live in the player above.
7:30 p.m.: Protesters March Onto Lake Shore Drive, Block Traffic
A group of protesters marched onto Lake Shore Drive, blocking traffic for several minutes despite police barricades at entrances to the major Chicago roadway.
The group walked along the shoulder as many cars were forced to turn around, making for a heavy traffic jam in the area.
The group left the roadway after nearly 20 minutes.
7:22 p.m.: Two Strip Mall Fires Reported
One fire was reported at a strip mall near West 59th Street and Ashland Avenue while a second occurred at 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue. Information about potential injuries wasn't immediately available.
5:30 p.m.: All CTA Trains, Buses Shut Down
According to the Chicago Transit Authority, all bus and train service was suspended at 6:30 p.m., and will remain suspended for the remainder of the evening:
The CTA had already suspended all bus and train service through the Loop in anticipation of more protests on Sunday, but now has expanded that suspension to its entire system.
Buses and trains are expected to resume running on Monday morning.
The Cook County Sheriff’s Police have mobilized approximately 80 officers, including members of the Hostage/Barricade team, to assist the Chicago Police Department, and suburban police departments, in response to protests around the area Sunday.
The news comes as numerous suburbs report potential looting and protesting Sunday, while others, including Tinley Park and Blue Island, have imposed mandatory curfews in response to the unrest.
In Chicago, officers are working 12-hour shifts to help deal with protests and looting, while all days off have been temporarily postponed, according to Superintendent David Brown.
3:45 p.m.: Tinley Park Issues Citywide Curfew Amid Unrest
Things are heating up outside of Chicago as well, as several suburbs have urged residents to stay in their homes due to protests and scattered looting on Sunday.
In Tinley Park, authorities have imposed a city-wide curfew beginning at 8 p.m. due to looting. The curfew will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.
