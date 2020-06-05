Cuba and China: A Solid Bond of Mutual Solidarity
Ángel Freddy Pérez Cabrera | freddy@granma.cu
May 28, 2020 10:05:03
Photo: Internet
The historical ties between the Communist Parties, governments and peoples of Cuba and China, celebrating the 60th anniversary diplomatic relations this year, have stood the test of time, supported by the deep friendship that sustains them.
The solidarity shared by the two nations during the current pandemic was recognized in a conversation between President Miguel Díaz-Canel and his counterpart Xi Jinping last February, when they exchanged views on the subject and discussed ways to further promote bilateral relations.
During that dialogue, Xi noted that after the initial outbreak of COVID-19, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, and Diaz-Canel, immediately expressed their solidarity, while the President made a special visit to the Chinese embassy on the island to confirm Cuba’s support.
More recently, the sister nation sent donations for our public health system, while Cuba has shared our positive experiences in the COVID battle to Chinese.
A meeting this week between the Cuban ambassador in China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, and authorities of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, reaffirmed were the historic ties and mutual support maintained by the two political organizations in the fight against the new coronavirus, while the intention to work together to overcome the pandemic, through the exchange of experiences, was reiterated.
Ángel Freddy Pérez Cabrera | freddy@granma.cu
May 28, 2020 10:05:03
Photo: Internet
The historical ties between the Communist Parties, governments and peoples of Cuba and China, celebrating the 60th anniversary diplomatic relations this year, have stood the test of time, supported by the deep friendship that sustains them.
The solidarity shared by the two nations during the current pandemic was recognized in a conversation between President Miguel Díaz-Canel and his counterpart Xi Jinping last February, when they exchanged views on the subject and discussed ways to further promote bilateral relations.
During that dialogue, Xi noted that after the initial outbreak of COVID-19, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, and Diaz-Canel, immediately expressed their solidarity, while the President made a special visit to the Chinese embassy on the island to confirm Cuba’s support.
More recently, the sister nation sent donations for our public health system, while Cuba has shared our positive experiences in the COVID battle to Chinese.
A meeting this week between the Cuban ambassador in China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, and authorities of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, reaffirmed were the historic ties and mutual support maintained by the two political organizations in the fight against the new coronavirus, while the intention to work together to overcome the pandemic, through the exchange of experiences, was reiterated.
No comments:
Post a Comment