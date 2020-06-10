Egypt Reports 1,455 New Coronavirus Cases, 36 Deaths
Wednesday 10 Jun 2020
Egypt detected 1,455 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total infection tally to 38,284 since the outbreak in mid-February, the health ministry has announced.
The ministry also reported 36 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,342
The statement said that 503 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,289
Health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in the statement that the number of people whose test results have turned from positive to negative, including the 10,289 recoveries, has now reached 11,583
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/371900.aspx
