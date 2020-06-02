Egypt Reports a Decline in Coronavirus Infections for Second Day in a Row, a Record of 47 Deaths
Tuesday 2 Jun 2020
Egypt reported on Tuesday 1,152 new coronavirus infections a decline for the second day in a row down from 1,536 on Sunday and 1,399 on Monday.
This brings the total infections to 27,536 the health ministry said in its daily statement.
The ministry also reported 47 fatalities, the highest single day death toll, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,052.
The health ministry added that 380 patients fully recovered and were discharged from isolation hospitals and quarantine facilities. The total number of recoveries from the highly contagious virus now stands at 6,827.
The number of patients whose PCR test results have turned from positive to negative, including complete recoveries, has now reached 7,642, ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said.
Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Monday Egypt is expected to witness a surge in the number of coronavirus patients in the next two weeks.
According to a televised statement by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Monday, it is now “scientifically impossible” to rule out that Egypt will not reach a total of 50,000 cases during this wave of the coronavirus outbreak.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/370390.aspx
