Every Error in the COVID-19 Battle is a Setback
Yaima Puig Meneses | informacion@granmai.cu
June 2, 2020 09:06:39
Also discussed during the meeting was preparation for the 2020-2021 school year, including curricular adaptations to ensure that key content objectives are addressed. Photo: Juvenal Balán
Cuba awoke yesterday to the news of 38 new cases of COVID -19, the highest number of confirmed cases in the last 28 days, of which 32 are related to the outbreak at the Epoca department store in Havana. A large portion of the meeting led by President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz was devoted to analysis, with the prevention and control task force, of the causes of this transmission event, which has had major repercussions.
Worse, the President stressed, is that it has occurred just as we were expecting to begin the recovery stage, but in the last four days we have seen more than 20 cases a day, causing a real headache, a setback in the timeline for controlling the disease.
“The reality is that there has been negligence," he said.
Regarding the events, Havana Governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, added that in the last two days, of the 57 cases diagnosed in the province, 44 are related to the event at the Epoca department store, which has changed the epidemic’s evolution in the capital. He noted that of the 168 patients confirmed in the past two weeks in Havana, 106 are related to this transmission event.
In this regard, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz insisted that there can be no relaxation of any prevention measures, calling on residents to increase discipline and responsibility, adding that all practices must be reviewed in detail, meticulously.
