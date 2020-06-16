Nigeria Coronavirus: 16,085 Cases, Resident Doctors Strike
Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, became the third African country to record over 10,000 cases of COVID-19. The milestone was reached on May 31 when 307 new cases took its tally to 10,162.
As Africa’s biggest economy, the federal government has continued to enforce regulations across the board even though most state governments have moved to relax restrictions.
Lagos being the economic nerve center is rolling out a progressive reopening of the economy. It is the most impacted state with over 5,000 cases as of May 31. Only Cross River State had yet to record a case.
The national response is led by the Presidential Task Force, PTF, led by SGF Boss Mustapha along with a national coordinator and relevant ministers – chief among them, Health, Foreign Affairs and Education ministries.
This article is dedicated to covering events from the country throughout the month of June. Our May 2020 daily updates page also gives you a rundown of major activities.
16,085 cases, resident docs strike, Abuja concert controversy
True to a threat made weeks back, resident doctors in the country are going ahead with a strike action starting today over poor pay and a lack of personal protective equipment for health workers.
The Association of Resident Doctors’ president confirmed to the BBC that they will stop providing all services including emergency care and coronavirus treatment.
Aliyu Sokomba, their leaders said the government had failed to respond to their demands, including higher risk allowance in line with their frontline role in managing the pandemic.
The strike will impact health care delivery given that one in every three doctors operating in Africa’s most populous nation is a resident doctor.
Case load passed the 15,000 mark as Nigeria consolidated third most impacted spot in Africa behind South Africa and Egypt.
Over the weekend, a lockdown concert by artiste Naira Marley stoked debate on social media after what was supposed to have patrons enjoy the show from their cars degenerated.
The FCT authorities have closed the venue of the event but more questions are being asked about how the musician and his entourage managed to fly from Lagos into Abuja for the show at a time there was still a ban on local flights.
Total confirmed cases = 16,085
Total recoveries = 5,220
Total deaths = 420
Active cases = 10,445
Figures valid as of close of day June 14, 2020
