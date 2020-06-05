NYPD Commissioner Apologizes for Racial Bias and Excessive Force
The Hill
06/04/20 08:13 PM EDT 407
New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Dermot Shea on Thursday apologized for the department’s racial bias and use of excessive force amid ongoing protests against police brutality of black Americans and the death of George Floyd.
"I am sorry," Shea said at a press conference Thursday where footage of police officers using force against protesters was shown.
“...So for our part in the damage to civility, for our part in racial bias, in excessive force, unacceptable behavior, unacceptable language and many other mistakes, we are human. I am sorry. Are you?”
Shea said at the press conference that the NYPD has caught people from out of town coming to the city to incite violence. He also said three police officers were hurt while patrolling for looting in Brooklyn.
The NYPD has faced scrutiny in recent days over its handling of protests in the city, including criticism of one video showing two police cruisers lurching through protesters and another video of an officer pushing a woman to the ground.
“Sometimes even the best, and the NYPD is the goddamn best police department in this country, but sometimes even the best fall down,” Shea said.
The Hill
06/04/20 08:13 PM EDT 407
New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Dermot Shea on Thursday apologized for the department’s racial bias and use of excessive force amid ongoing protests against police brutality of black Americans and the death of George Floyd.
"I am sorry," Shea said at a press conference Thursday where footage of police officers using force against protesters was shown.
“...So for our part in the damage to civility, for our part in racial bias, in excessive force, unacceptable behavior, unacceptable language and many other mistakes, we are human. I am sorry. Are you?”
Shea said at the press conference that the NYPD has caught people from out of town coming to the city to incite violence. He also said three police officers were hurt while patrolling for looting in Brooklyn.
The NYPD has faced scrutiny in recent days over its handling of protests in the city, including criticism of one video showing two police cruisers lurching through protesters and another video of an officer pushing a woman to the ground.
“Sometimes even the best, and the NYPD is the goddamn best police department in this country, but sometimes even the best fall down,” Shea said.
No comments:
Post a Comment