Protester Injured in Pushing Incident with Buffalo Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSBZGv5wzK4
WBEN NEWSROOM
JUNE 04, 2020 - 9:30 PM
Buffalo Police Department
Buffalo Police administer medical attention to a demonstrator who fell and struck his head on the sidewalk in front of city hall(WBEN Photo)
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Demonstrations came to a close Thursday evening as a protester suffered a head injury after falling as Buffalo Police were sweeping the area of a small group that remained after the 8pm curfew.
The man could be seen facing officers as they were slowly moving toward demonstrators and fell backwards dramatically and striking his head on the concrete. Video accounts show the officers pushed the demonstrator before he fell. Emergency medical attention was administered to the victim, who was conscious and visibly bleeding, and taken via ambulance for treatment.
The two officers involved in the incident were immedately suspended by Commissioner Byron Lockwood after the department reviewed video accounts.
The injured demonstrator was taken to Erie County medical Center and was listed in stable condition Thursday night.
Mayor Byron Brown released the following statement late Thursday night:
“Tonight, after a physical altercation between two separate groups of protesters participating in an illegal demonstration beyond the curfew, two Buffalo Police officers knocked down a 75-year-old man. The victim is in stable but serious condition at ECMC. I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay. After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening. I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight.”
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has reviewed the videos of the incident and says the man appears to have been 'shoved by police'. "It sickens me," he says.
I've seen videos of the incident in front of Buffalo's City Hall in which an older protester appears to have been shoved by police, fell backwards and suffered a serious head injury. It sickens me. I've confirmed he is at ECMC in stable condition. My thoughts are with him now.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has seen the video and tweeted Thursday night, "This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."
Four people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges for blocking traffic in the Square and a 5th person was arrested during a skirmish with other protestors and also charged with disorderly conduct.
The tragic end to a day of demonstrations came after a small contingent gathered on the steps of Buffalo city hall agreed with police to peacefully leave at 8:05pm. As most protesters slowly exited the sidewalk in front of city hall, a handful of angry demonstrators were shouting obscenities at one another and refusing to leave when Buffalo Police began to make their slow advance across Niagara Square to clear the sidewalk of those remaining.
Demonstrations were active in Niagara Square most of the afternoon as a rally was held that featured Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at one point who issued an order for Buffalo Police to cease any use of 'choke-hold' tactics.
Protesters left Niagara Square during the dinner hour and marched up the streets of Allentown and winding through the Elmwood and Delaware districts before ending their formal gathering with an eight minute moment of silence in Johnson Park.
It was following the Johnson Park demonstration when some of the protesters made their way back to city hall in advance of the 8pm curfew.
The 8pm to 5am curfew remains in place for the city of Buffal through Monday morning at 8am.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSBZGv5wzK4
WBEN NEWSROOM
JUNE 04, 2020 - 9:30 PM
Buffalo Police Department
Buffalo Police administer medical attention to a demonstrator who fell and struck his head on the sidewalk in front of city hall(WBEN Photo)
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Demonstrations came to a close Thursday evening as a protester suffered a head injury after falling as Buffalo Police were sweeping the area of a small group that remained after the 8pm curfew.
The man could be seen facing officers as they were slowly moving toward demonstrators and fell backwards dramatically and striking his head on the concrete. Video accounts show the officers pushed the demonstrator before he fell. Emergency medical attention was administered to the victim, who was conscious and visibly bleeding, and taken via ambulance for treatment.
The two officers involved in the incident were immedately suspended by Commissioner Byron Lockwood after the department reviewed video accounts.
The injured demonstrator was taken to Erie County medical Center and was listed in stable condition Thursday night.
Mayor Byron Brown released the following statement late Thursday night:
“Tonight, after a physical altercation between two separate groups of protesters participating in an illegal demonstration beyond the curfew, two Buffalo Police officers knocked down a 75-year-old man. The victim is in stable but serious condition at ECMC. I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay. After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening. I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight.”
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has reviewed the videos of the incident and says the man appears to have been 'shoved by police'. "It sickens me," he says.
I've seen videos of the incident in front of Buffalo's City Hall in which an older protester appears to have been shoved by police, fell backwards and suffered a serious head injury. It sickens me. I've confirmed he is at ECMC in stable condition. My thoughts are with him now.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has seen the video and tweeted Thursday night, "This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."
Four people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges for blocking traffic in the Square and a 5th person was arrested during a skirmish with other protestors and also charged with disorderly conduct.
The tragic end to a day of demonstrations came after a small contingent gathered on the steps of Buffalo city hall agreed with police to peacefully leave at 8:05pm. As most protesters slowly exited the sidewalk in front of city hall, a handful of angry demonstrators were shouting obscenities at one another and refusing to leave when Buffalo Police began to make their slow advance across Niagara Square to clear the sidewalk of those remaining.
Demonstrations were active in Niagara Square most of the afternoon as a rally was held that featured Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at one point who issued an order for Buffalo Police to cease any use of 'choke-hold' tactics.
Protesters left Niagara Square during the dinner hour and marched up the streets of Allentown and winding through the Elmwood and Delaware districts before ending their formal gathering with an eight minute moment of silence in Johnson Park.
It was following the Johnson Park demonstration when some of the protesters made their way back to city hall in advance of the 8pm curfew.
The 8pm to 5am curfew remains in place for the city of Buffal through Monday morning at 8am.
No comments:
Post a Comment