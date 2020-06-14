SACP Moses Mabhida Supports the Stance of the Unions in the Education Sector on the Re-opening of Schools in KwaZulu-Natal
The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Moses Mabhida Province (KwaZulu-Natal) has noted the joint statement of teacher unions regarding calls for teachers to report for duty on Thursday 28 May 2020 in preparation for the re-opening of schools on 1 June 2020.
The SACP in Moses Mabhida fully supports teacher unions in their unified stance against being sent back to school when the department of education in the province has not provided essential requirements, such as - amongst others - Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to comply with the Covid-19 regulations governing the re-opening of schools.
The SACP is aware of the importance of education, but it does not believe that teachers and schoolchildren, the majority of whom are children of the workers and poor, should be sent back without meeting the basic requirements in all schools.
The SACP in Moses Mabhida believes that the teachers and children are being sent back to school as part of a broader act of sending the working class back to work regardless of the deadly conditions resulting from the outbreak of Covid-19. We believe that this enthusiasm and arrogance to frogmarch workers and the children into the deadly cocktail of winter - Covid-19, TB and HIV/AIDS - is informed by prospects of tenders which will come with the provision of some goods and services when schools re-open. We are already observing some unpalatable conducts by certain role players demonstrating acts of desperation to get their fingers into the public purse in the wake of Covid-19 and its aftermath.
The insistence that “we are all in this together” does not tally with the fact that it is only children of the working class who will be going to school while those of the bosses and the political elite will be remotely taught through virtual classes.
We call on teacher unions to remain resolute and united because the employer is vicious and is very desperate to sow seeds of division within the teacher unions.
The Party in Moses Mabhida condemns the rash decision that was taken by the department of education in the province to bring back teachers to school and then learners on 1 June 2020 when they are not ready. This decision is devoid of the reality of Covid-19 and unintended consequences.
The promotion of the tender system undermines sustainable expanded job creation as it favours one individual at the expense of the majority jobless community members. We are of the firm view that the school nutrition providers must be set aside for local community members and cooperatives, and not tenderprenuers.
In addition, we must ensure that the sourcing and provision of PPEs does not open up the government for corruption.
An Injury to One is an Injury to All!
ISSUED BY THE MOSES MABHIDA PROVINCE
Contact:
Sifiso Gwala - Provincial Spokesperson
Mobile: 0649070498
Email: sifisogwala@gmail.com
Nomcebo Msomi - Media Liaison Officer
Mobile: 0769695897
Email: msomi.nomcebo@gmail.com
The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Moses Mabhida Province (KwaZulu-Natal) has noted the joint statement of teacher unions regarding calls for teachers to report for duty on Thursday 28 May 2020 in preparation for the re-opening of schools on 1 June 2020.
The SACP in Moses Mabhida fully supports teacher unions in their unified stance against being sent back to school when the department of education in the province has not provided essential requirements, such as - amongst others - Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to comply with the Covid-19 regulations governing the re-opening of schools.
The SACP is aware of the importance of education, but it does not believe that teachers and schoolchildren, the majority of whom are children of the workers and poor, should be sent back without meeting the basic requirements in all schools.
The SACP in Moses Mabhida believes that the teachers and children are being sent back to school as part of a broader act of sending the working class back to work regardless of the deadly conditions resulting from the outbreak of Covid-19. We believe that this enthusiasm and arrogance to frogmarch workers and the children into the deadly cocktail of winter - Covid-19, TB and HIV/AIDS - is informed by prospects of tenders which will come with the provision of some goods and services when schools re-open. We are already observing some unpalatable conducts by certain role players demonstrating acts of desperation to get their fingers into the public purse in the wake of Covid-19 and its aftermath.
The insistence that “we are all in this together” does not tally with the fact that it is only children of the working class who will be going to school while those of the bosses and the political elite will be remotely taught through virtual classes.
We call on teacher unions to remain resolute and united because the employer is vicious and is very desperate to sow seeds of division within the teacher unions.
The Party in Moses Mabhida condemns the rash decision that was taken by the department of education in the province to bring back teachers to school and then learners on 1 June 2020 when they are not ready. This decision is devoid of the reality of Covid-19 and unintended consequences.
The promotion of the tender system undermines sustainable expanded job creation as it favours one individual at the expense of the majority jobless community members. We are of the firm view that the school nutrition providers must be set aside for local community members and cooperatives, and not tenderprenuers.
In addition, we must ensure that the sourcing and provision of PPEs does not open up the government for corruption.
An Injury to One is an Injury to All!
ISSUED BY THE MOSES MABHIDA PROVINCE
Contact:
Sifiso Gwala - Provincial Spokesperson
Mobile: 0649070498
Email: sifisogwala@gmail.com
Nomcebo Msomi - Media Liaison Officer
Mobile: 0769695897
Email: msomi.nomcebo@gmail.com
No comments:
Post a Comment