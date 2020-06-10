Sisi, Trump Discuss GERD and Libya Developments
Wednesday 10 Jun 2020
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi discussed with US president Donald Trump in a telephone call on Wednesday the latest developments in Libya as well as the talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Egyptian presidency said.
El-Sisi and Trump exchanged views about the developments in Libya following the launch of the Declaration of Cairo initiative.
President Trump welcomed the Egyptian efforts to achieve a political settlement to the Libyan crisis and to end the violence by supporting a ceasefire in Libya.
The two leaders also discussed the recent developments concerning the GERD issue and the tripartite talks between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.
Trump and El-Sisi also discussed Egyptian-US bilateral relations.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/371911.aspx
