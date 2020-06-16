Somalia - Somaliland Talks: Technical Committees Start Work
Africa News
Following the first day of talks between Somalia and Somaliland, technical teams led by the respective leaders have entered talks as of today, according to reports.
This was followed by direct talks between technical teams with Djibouti minister of foreign affairs Mahmoud Ali Youssouf as facilitator, a VOA journalist, Harun Maruf; tweeted citing a source.
Whiles the host, Djibouti president Omar Guelleh is sitting through the talks, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia – who was part of the opening ceremony over the weekend, has since returned home.
Formerly a British protectorate, Somaliland merged with former Italian Somaliland in 1960 to create Somalia. But it seceded and declared itself independent in 1991 as Somalia plunged into chaos after the fall of the Siad Barre regime.
Somaliland has been pushing for independence ever since. It has its own government based in the self-appointed capital of Hargeisa, its own army and prints its own currency.
It is regarded by the international community as an autonomous region of Somalia and not a sovereign state. It is also considered much more stable than the rest of Somalia, which is plagued by clan disputes, corruption and a violent insurgency waged by the Al-Shabaab militant group.
