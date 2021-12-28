All Africans Must Stand Together to Fight Imperialism: Pan Africanist
December 28, 2021
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
ADDIS ABABA – Uganda Pan-African Movement National Executive Chairman, Daniel Rugarama (PhD) stated Ethiopia is fighting imperialism thus all Africans must stand together to fight this common enemy.
The chairman told the local media that the situation in Ethiopia is not just an Ethiopian case, and what is happening in Ethiopia is directly a matter of Africa. “We consider an attack whether it is internal or external on the Ethiopian soil, as an attack on Africa,” he said.
According to him, an attack and dismantling whether ideologically or geographically on Ethiopia is indeed an attack and a very bad example to Africa.
The historical importance of Ethiopia is beyond debate, Rugarama stated, adding that pan-Africanists are all aware that Ethiopia is not colonized and various attempts to do so did not succeeded.
“As pan-Africanists, we are aware of the intention and we are behind the success being registered by Ethiopian forces against the group.”
He stressed that the people of Tigray are going to realize what a fool they had made; and they must realize that they are being used by the imperialists whose agenda is a failed agenda right from the start.
“Realizing that, the rest of Africa must all come together and fight the common enemy because I can assure you that when critically look at the Tigray situation, it is not the people of Tigray who have been fighting. There is an invisible hand. Imperialists have already been at the helm of destabilizing Africa to make sure that Africa is kept in captive, in social, economic, political and other ways.”
This is what the pan-African movement and Africans must fight wherever we are, whether in the continent or in the Diaspora, he underlined.
He further pointed out, “What affects Ethiopia directly affects Africa not just because Africa has got its head office in Addis Ababa, but because of its historical importance of Ethiopia as a country and people.”
One of the biggest challenges of pan-Africanism is that it is fighting and competing against the hegemonic forces of Western imperialism and high level capitalism, he added.
“We are not failing to realize the enemy who is against the development of Africa. We are very well aware of the enemy against the African continent. We are very well aware of the enemy that is making the black man suffer. Whoever the enemy is we know that it has not given up in distorting the development in the continent about exploiting the African resources.”
The enemy is at work day and night, Rugarama underlined, noting that it is therefore the work of pan-African movement to cultivate a high revolutionary pan-Africanism ideology work hard in resolving the situation in Ethiopia to make sure that it is the heart of Africa.
The Ethiopian Herald December 28/2021
