Japanese Dietmen's Visit to Yasukuni Shrine Blamed
Ninety-nine dietmen of Japan flocked to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on December 7, the day before the anniversary when the Japanese imperialists started the Pacific War (December 8).
This has provoked fierce criticism worldwide.
On December 9, the China Daily issued a commentary which said it was by no means accidental that they chose December 7 as the day of visit to the shrine, recalling the fact that 80 years ago, Japan made a surprise attack on the Pearl Harbour and killed thousands of people.
The issue of the visit to the shrine, the centre of inciting militarism and a symbol of overseas aggression, is a matter of international justice and conscience, not something that when and where it should be raised.
But we cannot but take a serious note of the time of the recent group visit which resumed in two years, as it reflected Japan's ambition to realize the old dream of the "Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere" without fail.
The Japanese reactionaries, who used the visit to the shrine as an important occasion for the revival of militarism and the realization of the ambition for revanchism, have visited it under the pretext of spring and autumn ancestral rite days in fear of worldwide condemnation.
Not content with it, Japan set August 15, the anniversary of Japan's defeat, as the day of visit to the shrine and made it a regular event. They are now on the way of making the anniversary of the Pacific War the day of visit to the shrine.
For the war criminal state, which had inflicted tremendous war damage on the world people, to console and praise the departed souls of the war provokers and war criminals on the day before the anniversary precisely means the praise for the war crimes. This is an insult to the people of the damaged countries and a challenge to the human conscience and international justice.
The recent group visit clearly shows that there is no change in the aggressive nature of the Japanese reactionaries who are sharpening the sword for reinvasion solely to take revenge for its defeat, without feeling guilty about the past crimes.
Contending that the negative attitude of Japan proves once again its reactionary trend to continue hiding and denying the aggression crimes, the international community strongly urges Japan to properly reflect on its history of aggression and get the trust from the Asian neighbouring countries and the international community through its practical action.
The reckless acts of the Japanese reactionaries oblivious of the lesson of history will certainly face punishment by justice and public demand.
KCNA
2021-12-22
