More 4 Anti-coup Protesters Shot Dead in Sudan
December 30, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – At least 4 protesters were killed, Thursday as a result of the excessive use of violence by the security forces to break up peaceful anti-coup protests.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Khartoum state to reaffirm their rejection of the coup d’etat of October 25, which interrupted political and economic reforms and restored a totalitarian regime.
The Resistance Committees-led protests took place also in several states outside Khartoum in Aljazeera, the Red Sea, the Nile River, Gadaref, Central Darfur, and others.
In North Darfur, the Resistance Committees decided to cancel the protests to avoid allowing the armed looters to carry out further attacks.
In Khartoum State, the authorities closed the bridges to prevent demonstrators from Omdurman and Khartoum from joining protesters in Khartoum city.
However, protesters in Khartoum managed to reach the area surrounding the Republican Palace the premises of the military-led Sovereign Council.
The security authorities fired live ammunition and tear gas to prevent the protesters from reaching the presidential palace.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) confirmed that four people were shot dead and 200 injured including 40 who sustained bullet wounds.
CCSD also confirmed that the abduction of an ambulance transporting a wounded protester. Also, the security forces fired tear gas inside the Khartoum hospital.
Eyewitnesses confirmed the excessive violence against protesters and people in the streets.
The security agents attacked a hotel in Khartoum and looted money and mobile phones.
The death toll of the anti-coup protests has now reached 52 people.10 were killed after the Hamdok-Burhan agreement of November 21, 2021.
Sudanese army Spokesman Tahir Abu Haja commented on the 30th December protests saying they are “useless”.
Abu Haja who is close to the Commander in Chief of the Sudanese army Abdel Fattah al-Burhan added that the protests only drain the country’s resources and are a waste of energy and time.
The Forces for Freedom and Change condemned the excessive use of violence.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the coalition stressed that the violence would not dissuade Sudanese from continuing to voice their rejection of the coup.
“The silence of the executive body on all these violations and crimes is unjustified and encourages the coup authorities,” the FFC added.
Al-Burhan recently issued a decree giving the security agency, General Intelligence Service, the right to arrest people and provided for its agents from civil lawsuits.
In line with the Hamdok-Burhan agreement, the military component committed itself to not use excessive force against protesters.
