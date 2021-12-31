Sudanese Security Forces Storm TV Channels, Beat Journalists
December 30, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Security forces in Sudan stormed the offices of Al-Arabiya – Al-Hadath – and Al-Sharq channels, and assaulted journalists and their employees.
The security forces on Thursday carried out unprecedented assaults targeting journalists who covered the 30th December 30 protests in Khartoum in a bid to discourage them from covering the anti-coup protests.
Dozens of members of the security forces stormed the office of Al-Arabiya – Al-Hadath television where they beat journalists, seized mobile phones destroyed equipment, and threw tear gas in the different offices.
The director of the Al-Hadath TV office in Khartoum, Lina Yaqoub, after the assault, stated that a joint security force expressed anger over the channel coverage of the protests and accused her of taking the side of the street.
“They further beat me when I intervened to protect a colleague they were beating,” she said adding that three of the staff members were at the hospital.
It reported that the attack took place after the broadcast of direct footage of the security forces firing tear gas and beating demonstrators harshly.
Surveillance cameras broadcast by the channel documented the assault and the security members who attacked them.
Later, the channel, which broadcasts from the Emirates, said that the head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, had sent a representative to its offices in Khartoum to apologize for the attack.
The Saudi funded Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath channels have the same office in Khartoum.
On the other hand, the director of the Al-Sharq channel, Nabil Al-Khatib, said deeply concerned about the security of the channel’s staff members in Khartoum after the security forces stormed their office.
He said that security officers prevented the journalists in Khartoum from “complete the live broadcast of what is happening in Khartoum.”
He added that the security members cut off the internet lines and seized the broadcasting camera before returning it later.
In the same way, The security forces launched tear gas canisters inside the offices of the Arabia Sky News channel, causing suffocation injuries.
A photojournalist for Al-Hurra was arrested by the security forces while covering the protests on Al-Qasr Street. They brutally assaulted him and confiscated his cameras and phone.
On Thursday, the Resistance Committees organized mass protests against the coup leaders. 4 people were killed by gunshots and over 200 wounded.
(ST)
