DPRK School Puts Education on IT Basis
Kumsong Middle School No. 1 was selected as one of the ten model units of informatizaton at the recent national exhibition of IT achievements-2021.
“The success is of great significance as the school achieved it on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of its establishment,” said Principal Yun Won Nam.
According to him, the school saw the informatization of education as the linchpin of educational development in the past and pushed it persistently.
In the course of this, academic departments and offices in charge of the informatization of education were set up, a system was established for deliberate on teaching and scientific research and information technology was introduced into overall educational administration, including the management of teaching, students and labour administration.
All classrooms were transformed into multifunctional ones and a foundation was laid to put teaching, experiment and practical training on an IT footing.
Teachers receive online in-service training through the network and the e-library continues to update educational resources by obtaining the latest data and programs of different units.
The school has put the evaluation of ordinary-time school records and terminal exam results of students for all subjects on scientific and objective basis with the help of a computer testing system and developed the online educational system for several subjects to turn teaching into collective teaching based on local network.
It opened website Saesedae to upload and use teaching experiences and an educational multimedia and teaching support program created by teachers and researchers of the school.
At present, teachers and students take an active part in the development of new education support programs and excellent programs are presented to national program exhibitions to enter the rankings.
Over 10 programs including the question-and-answer study support system through video conversation, English listening study support system based on mobile object tracking and Korean history study support program (part of feudal Joson dynasty) were chosen as top IT products at the recent national exhibition of IT achievements-2021.
