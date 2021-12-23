DPRK Farm Village Turns into Modern Socialist Rural Community
There is the seat of Yongjin-ri some eight kilometres towards the southwest from Kangnam County town in Pyongyang.
The coloured tile-decorated cultural hall covered with green metal roofing, the Yongjin Health Complex, other public buildings and cosy rural houses stand in rows.
The Yongjin Cooperative Farm has turned into a modern village good to live in by boosting the per-hectare yield of rice, rearing many domestic animals and taking advantage of the Taedong River.
Establishment of food production cycle combining agricultural production and livestock farming.
The farm has overfulfilled the annual grain production plan for the past ten years. It leads other farms throughout the country in all aspects, including grain production this year, too, after last year.
The secret of success is that it established a food production cycle combining agricultural production and livestock farming by doing good livestock farming.
The farm directs efforts to strengthening material and technical foundations of the livestock workteam.
While breeding grass-eating animals on a large scale by taking advantage of the favourable conditions with rich grass sources, it ensures the proportion of non-cereal feed at over 60 percent using different feed additives.
This year alone, the workteam raised hundreds of pigs, geese and ducks, thereby producing a large amount of meat and eggs and supplying them to farmers.
As the chairman of the farm management board takes the lead in breeding many pigs, ducks and chickens annually, every farmer does livestock farming and every family has domestic animals in the farm.
“Good livestock farming helps the farm thrive and farmers improve their livelihood year after year. Thanks to a large amount of quality manure, soil fertility improves in every field and high income enables us to get farming materials,” said Chairman Yun Kyong Sop.
Effective self-reliant bases
In order to build the farm village splendidly, the farm built bases for producing cement, brick and processed woodwork and is operating them.
A large amount of cement and bricks are produced in the building-materials production bases every year and their quality is not inferior to that made by special factories. As the farm is located in the area of limestone and mud is plentiful there, there is no need to worry about materials in production.
And the farm operates a dredger on the Taedong River to provide itself with sand and gravel needed for construction.
Recently, modern farm houses for over 230 households were built with cement and bricks the farm produced by itself.
The woodwork processing base manufactures such woodwork as clothes chest, door and chair, which are popular with farmers.
The self-reliant bases are not big, but they reflect the spiritual world of farmers who strive to open up their way and bring earlier the future by relying on their own strength.
