Benefits from Social Security Services
The Korean people enjoy state benefits through social security offices.
The offices are affiliated to all the provincial (municipal) people’s committees. They set it as their mission to ensure that the persons who have been medically diagnosed to work for 6 hours, recover their health by appropriately combining labour for curative purpose, nutrition and tonic treatment in the light labour workshop.
North Phyongan Province has tens of such workshops, in which those who have lost an 8-hour working ability do labour for 6 hours for curative purpose, repairing shoes, clothes and glasses while taking nutritious meals and tonics for health recovery.
Those who prove to be healthy in the regular checkup return to their former workplaces for normal working life.
The Law of the DPRK on Social Insurance and Social Security Services stipulates: The provincial (municipal) people’s committee shall exercise unified control and guidance over light labour workshops in the areas under their jurisdiction through the social security service agency. The social security service agency shall control and review the management activities of light labour workshops and solve their problems in good time and build up and properly run the bases for producing medical herbs and tonics and stockbreeding and fishing bases so as to regularly supply the products to the light labour workshops.
2021-12-23
