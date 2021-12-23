DPRK Strong Wind of Collective Competition
The fierce flames of collaborative innovations and collective competition to overtake and learn from exemplary units and generalize the successes and experience are sweeping across the country.
Several forms of emulation for increasing production, improving the quality of goods and advancing and employing science and technology are in full swing in all sectors, regions and units.
In order to carry out the five-year plan for the national economic development, the metallurgical and chemical industries are bringing about an upsurge in production through the campaign for collective competition. Power stations in the electric-power industry sector across the country are organizing a socialist emulation drive to inspire the working people with enthusiasm for production.
The high-speed tunnelling competition to provide more coal to different sectors of the national economy goes full steam ahead in the coal-mining industry, and the socialist emulation drive to carry more goods is in full swing in the rail transport sector.
The light-industry and agricultural sectors make sure that factories exchange their sci-tech successes achieved in realizing domestic production and recycling of waste materials and that cooperative farms share and introduce advanced farming methods and experience.
The construction sector raises a stronger wind of emulation to enrich experience by teaching and learning from each other and speed up the construction of projects.
The emulation for achieving the comprehensive prosperity and development in socialist construction is also in full swing between provinces, cities and counties.
Kangwon Province, which appealed self-reliance competition to the whole country, is creating one exemplary experience after another. North Phyongan and other provinces are vying with each other to achieve successes in developing crop farming, animal husbandry, education, public health and local industry.
The flames of collective competition spreading across the country inspire the Korean people to accelerate their advance towards a new victory in socialist construction.
2021-12-21
