Pressures on Ethiopia Ignite Pan-Africanism: Deputy Premier
December 30, 2021
ADDIS ABABA – The on-going internal and external pressure on Ethiopia has put Pan-Africanism and the # NoMore movement at a highest level, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke Mekonnen.
Demeke made the remarks during a recent meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Planning and Development, and representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office to evaluate the ministry’s 100 days performance.
As to him, Pan-Africanism movement has been intensified in the past few months in protest of the ongoing pressure on Ethiopia.
“The on-going Pan-Africanism movement, which has begun to support Ethiopia, is very promising and enables to counter the unnecessary diplomatic pressures that have been exerted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) through its repetitive meetings. The no more protests have reached various cities and countries,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ institutional transformation and structural reforms are being carried out successfully despite the challenges. The ministry has given due focus on strengthening and reorganizing the headquarters, he added.
Planning and Development Minister Fitsum Assefa (PhD) said the reform and structural reforms carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are now yielding better results.
More focus should be given on promoting Pan-Africanism, leading the large-scale Ethiopian Diasporas activities in a more organized, income-oriented manner, expanding swift online services to the Diasporas community, among others, she stressed.
BY TEWODROS KASSA
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 30 DECEMBER 2021
