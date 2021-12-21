Diasporas in Horn Countries Say ‘NoMore’ to Western Powers’ Arm Twisting
December 21, 2021
BY TAMERU REGASA
ADDIS ABABA – Members of Ethiopian Diasporas in collaboration with Eritreans and other friends of Ethiopia staged “NoMore “ rallies over the weekend different Horn of African countries in a bid to denounce the undue meddling of Western powers against Ethiopia and the Horn region.
The Diasporas undertook rallies in Sudan, South Sudan and Kenya on December 17, 18 and 19, 2021 respectively to call on Western powers to stop destructing Ethiopia and its neighbor countries via supporting terrorist TPLF.
During the course of the rallies, the Diasporas stated their solidarity with Ethiopia and protested against the Western powers unsolicited pressure and interference in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and called the powers to work with and support legitimate government for whom Ethiopians unanimously voted.
The rally participants showed their support for the heroic Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and denounced the terrorist TPLF’s wanton destruction as the incessant disinformation campaigns by certain paid media houses like BBC, CNN, Reuters, AP etc.
Representatives of the two communities at the rally carried out in South Sudan in their statement fiercely criticized the destructive agenda of some western countries and their agencies in Ethiopia and the region by providing terrorist TPLF with moral and support in cash and in kind.
The demonstrators also said that they have a huge confidence in the leadership wisdom of the democratically elected government to overcome any uninvited external trials of guardianship.
The demonstrators also criticized the deafening silence of the international community and their media to observe the brutal atrocities and catastrophes committed by the TPLF terrorist group.
The demonstrators also vowed to support the government through fundraising for the displaced and morally and financially encouraging the ENDF.
Speaking at the rally in Nairobi, Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya Ambassador Meles Alem said that international community needs to support the democratically elected government of the country.
He stressed that apart from denouncing western powers, the rally is of paramount significance in raising fund with a view to assisting displaced citizens. Appreciating the Prime Minister’s joining of battlefield, he said that the support of Ethiopians is helpful for the successful achievement of premier’s goal.
The Ethiopian Herald December 21/2021
