Sudan Directs to Probe Sexual Violence against Protesters
December 27, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The military-controlled Sovereign Council in Sudan ordered to investigate allegations about the rape of female protesters perpetrated by the security forces during anti-coup demonstrations on December 19.
The collegial presidency held a regular meeting on Monday chaired by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
After the meeting, the council’s spokeswoman Salma Abdel-Jabar said the discussions touched on the preparations for elections of July 2023, the security situation in Darfur and recent sexual violence against mass demonstrations.
“The Council directed the competent authorities to investigate what is being circulated in the media about the rape incident in the demonstration of the 19th of this month,” she said.
The rape of female protesters was confirmed by Salima al-Khalifa Director of the government Combating Violence Against Women Unit.
Al-Khailfa said eight women were raped by the security forces after their arrest following the protests.
UN Human Rights Office in Sudan said they received allegations that 13 women and girls were victims of rape or gang rape.
For its part, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, condemned the rape and called on the Security Council members to press Sudan’s rulers to end the use of rape to disperse protesters.
Patten requested the Sudanese authorities to work with the UN to implement a framework agreement on the prevention and response to conflict-related sexual violence Sudan signed in 2020.
“Special Representative Patten calls upon the international community, including members of the Security Council, to use their good offices with leaders of Sudan to demand an end to all forms of violence and intimidation against civilians, including sexual violence,” further reads a statement issued on December 23.
(ST)
