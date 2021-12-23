Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congresswoman Karen Bass Letter Ask White House to Reconsider Delisting Ethiopia from AGOA
December 22, 2021
Borkena
Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congresswoman Karen Bass on Wednesday wrote a letter to President Joe Biden calling for not delisting Ethiopia from the beneficiaries of African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) which is expected to be effective as of January 1, 2022.
Biden’s administration decision was meant to pressure Ethiopia to end military action against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and engage in political dialogue to end the conflict.
The letter from Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congresswomen Karen Bass is just asking for “additional time” for Ethiopia to comply with the legal tool the U.S. is exploiting to achieve politically motivated goals in Ethiopia.
The letter said, “We urge your administration to explore options for allowing additional time for Ethiopia to come into compliance with AGOA as we continue pressing all sides to come to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”
