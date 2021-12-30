Umma Party, Burhan Discuss Roadmap for Re-establishing Sudan’s Joint Transition
December 29, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The National Umma Party (NUP) leadership members, on Wednesday, discussed with the head of the Sovereign Council a roadmap to unify the forces for Freedom and Changes and resume the partnership with the military component.
The mainstream of the FFC, the Central Council, and the resistance committees raised the slogan of the three no’s refusing to negotiate with the military, re-establish a partnership with them, and no Hamdok al-Burhan agreement which legitimizes the 25th October coup.
Also, the FFC recently refused to meet Hamdok saying he did not send a formal request. In fact, FFC leaders blame him for signing an agreement providing to exclude them from the transitional authority institutions.
However, the NUP made a number of propositions called ” Roadmap for Restoring Legitimacy and Completing the Transition” – seen by the Sudan Tribune – called for resuming the civilian-military on new bases and guarantees that no more coup would occur.
Also, on Wednesday, a delegation from the Umma Party led by Fadlallah Burma and his deputy Mariam al-Mahdi met with al-Burhan at his request to discuss the roadmap which had been sent to the FFC forces.
The delegation had a “credible and transparent” discussion with al-Burhan on “the complex national issue, and how to achieve democratic transition and civil rule through national consensus,” said a statement the NUP released after the meeting.
Burma stressed the party’s commitment to achieving national consensus among “all the Forces of Change,” said the statement.
Further, “the party will seek to gather the national ranks at a roundtable that includes all political and societal forces and Resistance Committees to agree on a unified vision to resume legitimacy and complete the tasks of the transition,” reads the statement.
Al-Burhan did not issue a statement after the meeting.
Previously, he said wanting to involve in the transitional period the political forces that were part of the former regime including the Islamists groups but not the National Congress Party of Omer al-Bashir.
During the meeting, the NUP handed a copy of the roadmap over to the coup leader.
According to the statement, the party leadership also will meet with the Prime Minister to discuss this roadmap and ways to coordinate together to reach an agreement between all the partners to achieve democratic transition in Sudan.
Reached by the Sudan Tribune, several FFC groups welcomed the roadmap saying it can serve as a basis for a political solution to the current crisis. But they declined to comment at this stage.
The road map proposes that the resumption of civil-military partnership should take place through a number of measures and mechanisms, including dialogue between the parties to the constitutional declaration with the participation of regional and international observers who will be guarantors of its outcomes.
The military component, until recently rejected the intervention of the African Union which suspended Sudan’s membership after the coup.
(ST)
