ANC NWC STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA “CRIMINAL CHARGES”
6 June 2022
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the African National Congress (ANC) met on Monday, 6 June 2022 to conduct the current work of the organization and carry out decisions and instructions of the National Executive Committee (NEC).
The NWC received a briefing from the National Officials regarding media reports on charges laid by Mr Arthur Fraser against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The NWC welcomed and commended the decision by the President to voluntarily present himself to the ANC Integrity Commission in line with ANC policy.
The National Officials undertook to process the matter expeditiously and to report to the next NWC.
The NWC will deliberate on the matter further once it has received a report from the National Officials.
ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS
Enquiries
Pule Mabe
National Spokesperson
071 623 4975
