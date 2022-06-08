SACP Highly Welcomes the Arrest of the Guptas, Looks Forward to More Arrests and Calls for Asset Forfeiture
7 June 2022
The South African Communist Party (SACP) highly welcomes the arrest in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), of the fugitives from justice, Rajesh and Atul Gupta. It was great news to the SACP to learn from the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, confirming that it has received information from law enforcement authorities in the UAE that the fugitives from justice have indeed been arrested.
They must be extradited to South Africa as soon as yesterday to account for their alleged role in state capture corruption, which resulted in massive losses, pushing South Africa’s economic and broader social transformation back. The arrest of the fugitives from justice came after the International Criminal Police Organisation, also known as the Interpol, issued a red notice for them regarding money laundering and fraud charges.
The SACP is looking forward to more arrests in connection with state capture corruption.
While the arrest of those who were complicit in the state capture corruption and the fugitives from justice is hopefully taking the Orange Overall Campaign in South Africa forward, as the SACP we want all the stolen funds, public resources and national wealth recovered, together with the damages incurred, through asset forfeiture. The South African state must also seize all the unjustified ill-gotten wealth or the assets acquired or accumulated from corrupt activities, irregular or illicit conduct. This must be intensified.
ISSUED BY THE SOUTH AFRICAN COMMUNIST PARTY | SACP
EST. 1921 AS THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF SOUTH AFRICA | CPSA
1921–2021: 100 YEARS OF UNBROKEN STRUGGLE
PUT PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT
SOCIALISM IS THE FUTURE—BUILD IT NOW!
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo
SACP Central Committee Member:
Media & Communications
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Communications Officer:
Media Liaison, Multimedia & Digital Communications Platforms Co-ordinator
Mobile: +27 79 384 6550
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Twitter: SACP1921
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
WELCOME TO THE SACP DONATION PAGE: https://donate.sacp.org.za/. PLEASE MAKE A CLEAN DONATION.
No comments:
Post a Comment