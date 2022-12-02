Strength Unique to the WPK
One day in October Juche 109 (2020) the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un gave field guidance at the rehabilitation construction sites in the Komdok area, South Hamgyong Province.
The railway bridge was supported by wooden piers as the concrete piers had been washed away by the flooding.
The train carrying Kim Jong Un passed the dangerous bridge and the 55 curves on the edge of towering cliffs.
Looking at the newly-built houses in Songwang-dong in the city of Tanchon in delight, he unfolded a grand blueprint of building a modern mining city in the Komdok area that still retained the traces of the past century.
After indicating how to build the mining city, he said: When President Kim Il Sung was alive, a song that Changsong has been transformed was created; in the present era we should bring about a sea change in the Komdok area so that a song that sings that Komdok has changed could be created.
An official told him that the local people had been moved to see thousands of new houses built in a matter of a month in the flood-stricken area, and that they would be beside themselves with excitement if they saw the whole of the area undergone a sea change.
Kim Jong Un said with confidence: People usually say there is no strength that can win water but we have the strength; the strength to win water and violent nature belongs to the Workers’ Party of Korea; it is the firm will of the Party to tame the sky and transform the earth if it is for the good of the people; and the Party is demonstrating its dignity as an invincible one as it translates its grand ideals and ambitions into brilliant reality without fail.
2022-12-02
No comments:
Post a Comment