Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured in Critical Hour Interview on Nigerian Elections
Listen to this episode of Critical Hour, a worldwide satellite radio program based in Washington, D.C. at the following link: Bola Tinubu Wins in Nigeria; US Threatens Brazil; US Blocks Syria Relief - 02.03.2023, Sputnik International (sputniknews.com)
During the third segment you can hear an interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the recent elections in Nigeria, the instability in South Sudan and the significance of the conflict in Yemen to the balance of forces in West Asia and the Horn of Africa.
Promotional language for the program says: "Abayomi Azikiwe, author, political analyst, and editor of the Pan-African News Wire joins us to discuss Africa. South Sudan's never-ending war is related to the international geopolitical struggle of the cold war."
