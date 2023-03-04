Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on By Any Means Necessary Radio Broadcast on Nigerian Elections
Listen to this worldwide satellite news program entitled "By Any Means Necessary" out of Washington, D.C. which featured Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the recent national elections in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and its implications for the overall stability of Africa's most populous state.
The interview was conducted on Thursday March 2, 2023 and can be heard on the following link: Why Anti-Racist and Anti-Imperialist Struggles Go Hand in Hand - 03.03.2023, Sputnik International (sputniknews.com)
Promotional language for the program says that: "In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire, to discuss the election of Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria and the concerns over the validity of the election, what challenges face Tinubu in part as a result of the failures of his successor Muhammadu Buhari, and how geopolitical realities such as French presence in the Sahel and the conflict in Ukraine have shaped this result and shaped Nigerian politics."
No comments:
Post a Comment